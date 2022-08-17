Gubernatorial candidate Blood pans opponent Pillen for refusing to debate

LINCOLN — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood criticized her opponent Wednesday for breaking with at least 50 years of tradition by refusing to participate in a candidate debate.

Blood, a state senator from Bellevue, said Republican Jim Pillen should "step up to the plate and do his job" as a candidate. She called it "unconscionable" that he would not give voters a chance to learn more about him and his positions "without an entourage coaching."

"Frankly, I feel that when candidates refuse to debate or respond to requests to debate that they are holding the voters hostage," she said. "A debate is about character, knowledge and leadership."

Pillen's campaign manager, Kenny Zoeller, shot back that Blood was "desperately mudslinging and talking about political theater, not the issues."

Blood spoke out after the Pillen camp confirmed this week that the University of Nebraska regent will reject all invitations to appear in a general election debate and as debate plans among Congressional candidates are starting to take shape.

Pillen refused to participate in any primary election debates, opting instead for a handful of candidate forums and numerous solo appearances. The decision earned him criticism from some of his fellow GOP competitors.

Last week, the campaign turned down a general election debate invitation from NTV, and Zoeller said no further forums are scheduled.

Since at least the 1970s, every candidate elected governor in Nebraska has participated in at least one debate along the way.

Zoeller said the GOP candidate has been the "most accessible gubernatorial candidate in Nebraska's history," with more than 500 campaign events in all 93 counties, including town halls, candidate forums and press conferences. Most occurred during the hard-fought GOP primary.

"Jim is actively making his case directly to the voters of Nebraska every day," Zoeller said. "Any gubernatorial debate would only be political theater pushed by left-leaning media looking to prop up the (Democratic) candidate’s sad campaign."

But Aaron Duncan, director of speech and debate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said political debates can provide voters with important insights about the candidates in action.

"Debates do have an element of theater to them, but they can also have immense value to voters," he said. "Debates are unscripted and force candidates to think on their feet and move beyond their stump speeches.

"Additionally, it’s one of the few venues where candidates are actively challenged on their positions. Candidates often prefer environments where they have all the control, but as a voter I like seeing candidates have to navigate situations where they don’t have full control," he said.

Omaha radio personality Tom Becka made the argument more pointedly Tuesday, suggesting Pillen was afraid to debate Blood.

"He should show the voters of Nebraska what he’s made of, get on that stage and take random questions from respected journalists and show the people of Nebraska just what they’re getting," Becka said. "Come on, Jim, don't be a coward."

Despite such criticisms, Pillen is expected to win the governorship in heavily Republican Nebraska, which hasn't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994, when Ben Nelson won a second term. Pillen has the funding edge and the backing of current Gov. Pete Ricketts, who won election twice to the state's highest office.

Meanwhile, candidates for the 1st and 2nd District congressional seats are forging ahead with traditional debates.

In the Omaha-focused 2nd District, Rep. Don Bacon, the Republican incumbent, will face off with his Democratic opponent, State Sen. Tony Vargas, on Oct. 13 at a debate put on by WOWT and the League of Women Voters. They will meet again Oct. 16 for a debate sponsored by KETV.

"If conducted fairly, debates can be beneficial to voters so they can compare and contrast the views of voters," Bacon said. "However, smaller, in-person meetings are equally important because a candidate and the potential voter can engage one on one."

In the 1st District, Rep. Mike Flood, the Republican who won a June special election, and his Democratic opponent, State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, have agreed to a KETV-sponsored debate on Sept. 25 and are negotiating over a second one.

Pansing Brooks said debates give voters a chance to see both candidates and learn about their personalities and positions. For candidates, they are another way to reach voters.

"They are hard to do, no question," she said, but she noted that a candidate who could not debate in front of constituents would have a hard time debating in Congress.

Flood's campaign spokesman, Matthew Trail, said the new congressman is eager to talk about his record of fighting for district families, ag producers and job creators in Washington, D.C., and he pointed out that the two candidates debated twice before the special election.

As for the value of debates, however, Trail said: "Voters get to decide that for themselves."