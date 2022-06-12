Gun control, inflation factor prominently in debate between Flood and Pansing Brooks

Gun violence and gas prices were hot topics at the first congressional debate of the 2022 election season.

The Sunday debate between State Sens. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a Republican, and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, a Democrat, came just over two weeks before the June 28 special election to determine who will finish out former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term. Fortenberry, the longtime representative for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, stepped down in March after he was convicted of three felonies related to illegal campaign contributions.

The result of the special election will determine who represents the 1st District for the remainder of the term, which ends in early January. Flood and Pansing Brooks will go head-to-head again in the November general election for the seat’s two-year term that starts after the current term ends.

In the hourlong debate, hosted by KETV Channel 7 and moderated by Rob McCartney, Pansing Brooks touted bipartisanship while Flood routinely criticized what he called the “one-party control of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.”

Both Flood and Pansing Brooks recognized that inflation — and rapidly rising gas prices — is a crucial issue for Nebraska voters. A Friday report from the U.S. Labor Department found that consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from a year earlier. According to AAA, gas prices in Nebraska are hitting a record high average of nearly $4.80 per gallon.

Flood said that the price of gas is the “biggest issue facing the country and Nebraska.” He admonished President Biden for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and advocated for allowing drilling on federal lands to promote energy independence.

Pansing Brooks agreed on the principle of energy independence, but also advocated for energy diversity.

“We have to look at every single form of energy possible — including wind, solar and hydrogen,” she said. “We need a diversity of energy because we don’t have the luxury of a silver bullet right now.”

The two also touched on gun control measures in the wake of recent mass shootings, including a May massacre at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

The debate took place on the same day that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced a deal to advance gun control legislation. McCartney asked both for their opinions on the deal, which has not yet been drafted but is said to include red-flag laws and expanded mental health care.

“To the extent that the compromise in the Senate meets where I’m at on this issue, I’m very open minded,” Flood said. “But let’s remember — we haven’t seen it yet. I want to make this very clear, though: I am not for infringing on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Nebraskans.”

Flood advocated for locked, long-term and secure residential mental health treatment facilities as an approach to preventing gun violence. Pansing Brooks agreed with the need to expand mental health services, but also said she believes in “common sense” reforms like universal background checks and red-flag laws.

The candidates talked about workforce development, which both identified as a priority issue. Nebraska’s 1.9% unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation and the lowest of any state in recorded history, but there are still tens of thousands of open jobs.

Both said attracting and keeping young people in the state is a solution, but they differed on approaches to doing so. While Pansing Brooks focused on ensuring the state is inclusive to young people from all walks of life, Flood stressed the importance of creating jobs that are appealing to talented young people.

“Our young people want high-skill, high-wage jobs,” Flood said. “We can do this by providing at-risk capital to startup inventors and by recruiting tech companies to get into Nebraska and take advantage of the best workforce in the country."

The 1st Congressional District, which includes the city of Lincoln and all or part of 12 Nebraska counties, skews Republican. A Democrat hasn't won a congressional race in the district since 1964. The district leans Republican by 11 points, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index.

Pansing Brooks, who was a Republican for much of her life, spoke at length about reaching across the aisle.

“We need to have broad-based, bipartisan solutions to all the problems of Americans,” she said. “We are tired of the grenade launching. We are tired of people fighting each other instead of finding solutions.”

Early and mail-in voting has already begun in the race. The last day to register to vote in the election is June 17.

