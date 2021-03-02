Gun rights advocates speak up for bill clarifying self-defense rights

She rejected assertions by LB 300 opponents that the measure was really a "stand your ground" bill. Slama said that if someone was attacked out in public, the victim would still have a duty to retreat under the bill before using their firearm.

The Judiciary Committee took no action on the gun bills after a day-long hearing on Wednesday.

Among the other bills discussed were:

LB 116, which would impose a mandatory, two-day waiting period before the issuance of a state handgun buyers permit, and would require suicide prevention materials to be included with the permit. Omaha Sen. John McCollister said his bill was an effort to reduce suicides using handguns, by providing a cooling off period before someone could purchase one. But opponents of the bill said that it infringed on people's ability to protect themselves from an imminent threat, by postponing when they could obtain a gun. Others said that if someone was intent on suicide, they would find a way even if the bill became law.