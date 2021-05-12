Handgun bill pared back, bill to allow highway bonds dropped

Also on Wednesday night, Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz decided to put off a debate on her priority bill, which would allow bond-financing of state expressway and highway projects, to the 2022 session.

Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, the speaker of the Legislature, said it made sense to “park” LB 542 until next year because the U.S. Congress may approve an infrastructure bill that will send billions of dollars to states to improve highways. The governor had also opposed the idea, saying it ran contrary to Nebraska’s fiscally conservative tradition of “pay as you go” for state projects.

Walz said she proposed the bonding bill out of frustration because the pay-as-you-go approach hasn’t worked.

The state’s 600-mile expressway plan, launched 32 years ago to link the state’s major cities with four-lane expressways, remains about one-third unfinished, the senator said. Segments yet to be completed include four-lane highways linking Fremont with Columbus, and Fremont with Norfolk.

Walz said that more than 40 other states issue bonds to finance highways, and that obtaining $450 million in bond financing to complete the expressways and other delayed highway projects would save taxpayer money, by avoiding inflation in construction costs, and bring safer roads.