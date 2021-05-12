Handgun bill pared back, bill to allow highway bonds dropped

LINCOLN — A legal opinion, as well as political reality, forced the dropping of a proposal Wednesday night to allow most Nebraska counties to authorize concealed carry of handguns without a state-required permit and safety course.
The night session also included the postponing of a debate over allowing bond-financing of state expressways — an idea opposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The so-called “constitutional carry” proposal was deemed constitutionally suspect by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office on Monday. That forced the sponsor of the bill, State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, to drop the idea this year and amend the bill to include three less controversial gun rights measures.
“Be careful what you ask for,” said Brewer, in lamenting the last-minute legal dart that deflated chances for Legislative Bill 236.
The bill, as advanced to debate by state lawmakers, would have allowed 90 of the state’s 93 counties to opt out of the state’s concealed handgun law, which requires registration with a law enforcement agency and completion of a firearm safety course.
The state’s three largest counties — Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties — were exempted from the bill because they opposed the idea.
Brewer said that he proposed LB 236 because some people can’t afford the $200-plus cost of obtaining a state concealed carry permit and because counties should be able to decide themselves if carrying a concealed firearm without a permit is appropriate. It’s called “constitutional carry” because many gun rights advocates feel it is a constitutional right to carry a firearm, and it shouldn’t be restricted by any state or local law.
But Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office, in its legal opinion Monday, said that bill raised “significant constitutional concerns” by improperly delegating a state decision to counties. The opinion also said the bill failed to provide adequate standards to guide county boards.
Brewer said it was too late to amend LB 236 to make constitutional carry happen statewide, which was one option offered by the Attorney General’s Office to get around the constitutional concerns. Brewer also expressed some doubt that such a proposal could pass.
So, the bill was amended to contain three more minor measures. They would require a postcard warning when a concealed carry permit is about to expire, provide a 30-day “grace” period after expiration to renew and make it legal to transport an unloaded firearm, separated from ammunition, in a factory box or gun case.
The amended bill, with the constitutional carry provision removed, advanced from first-round debate on a 47-0 vote.
Also on Wednesday night, Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz decided to put off a debate on her priority bill, which would allow bond-financing of state expressway and highway projects, to the 2022 session.
Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, the speaker of the Legislature, said it made sense to “park” LB 542 until next year because the U.S. Congress may approve an infrastructure bill that will send billions of dollars to states to improve highways. The governor had also opposed the idea, saying it ran contrary to Nebraska’s fiscally conservative tradition of “pay as you go” for state projects.
Walz said she proposed the bonding bill out of frustration because the pay-as-you-go approach hasn’t worked.
The state’s 600-mile expressway plan, launched 32 years ago to link the state’s major cities with four-lane expressways, remains about one-third unfinished, the senator said. Segments yet to be completed include four-lane highways linking Fremont with Columbus, and Fremont with Norfolk.
Walz said that more than 40 other states issue bonds to finance highways, and that obtaining $450 million in bond financing to complete the expressways and other delayed highway projects would save taxpayer money, by avoiding inflation in construction costs, and bring safer roads.
Lawmakers did advance from first-round debate another expressway-related bill. LB 579, introduced by Columbus Sen. Mike Moser, will require the Nebraska Department of Transportation to clearly report, annually, the expected cost of segments of expressways and when they are scheduled to be completed.
Moser, a former mayor of Columbus, said that city had received multiple excuses for why expressways hadn’t been completed to the community, and LB 579 would bring more clarity to the cause.
