Harris pick cheered by some Nebraska Democrats, including local women of color

Several Nebraska Democrats celebrated Joe Biden’s choice of California Sen. Kamala Harris as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, making her the first woman of color on either major party’s presidential ticket.

Pastor Janet Goodman Banks of Christ Place Church in Lincoln said she was “ecstatic” and “elated” at Tuesday’s announcement by Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Banks, who is Black, said she was pleased to see a candidate recognize the work so many Black women have done to help Democratic candidates — including Biden — win elections.

“In South Carolina, it was the Black church ladies with the pretty church hats that saved his political life,” she said. “It’s more than appropriate for him to have picked a Black woman.”

Charlene Ligon, chairwoman of the Sarpy County Democratic Party, called Tuesday “historic.” She said Biden’s pick reaffirmed her optimism about the value of striving for women and people of color.

“It lifts me up in a lot of ways,” Ligon said. “I knew you need to keep moving, that we would move forward. Sometimes it can seem difficult, but we shouldn’t give up.”