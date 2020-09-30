 Skip to main content
Haven't gotten a stimulus check? IRS asks 38,201 Nebraskans to see if they're eligible
Haven't gotten a stimulus check? IRS asks 38,201 Nebraskans to see if they're eligible

The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 8.8 million people urging them to see if they're eligible for a stimulus check.

Some 38,201 Nebraskans can expect to receive a letter in the mail. 

The letters urge recipients to visit the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment.

The majority of those receiving letters were missed by the first rounds of checks because they typically aren’t required to file a tax return. But they still need to provide information to receive the payment.

The letters are part of a final push by the IRS to raise public awareness about the payments. Those efforts, which began in March, have included IRS outreach to partner groups across the nation, including those serving underserved communities, people experiencing homelessness, and those whose primary language isn’t English, according to a press release from the IRS.

The IRS cautioned that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. Individuals are likely eligible for a payment if they are a U.S. citizen or resident alien; have a work-eligible Social Security number; and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

On Tuesday, the IRS released a zip code breakdown of the 8,863,344 people receiving the mailing this month.

The Nebraska area code with the most letters is 68111, with 1,335 people receiving letters. The Omaha zip code encompasses the area north of Hamilton Street and south of Redick Avenue, east of North 45th Street and west of North 24th Street. 

The Omaha zip code of 68107 has the second most, with 1,054. That area is south of Interstate 80 and north of Harrison Street, east of Hitchcock Park and west of the Missouri River. 

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a press release that time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.

“We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments," Rettig said.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

