Haven't gotten a stimulus check? IRS asks 38,201 Nebraskans to see if they're eligible

On Tuesday, the IRS released a zip code breakdown of the 8,863,344 people receiving the mailing this month.

The Nebraska area code with the most letters is 68111, with 1,335 people receiving letters. The Omaha zip code encompasses the area north of Hamilton Street and south of Redick Avenue, east of North 45th Street and west of North 24th Street.

The Omaha zip code of 68107 has the second most, with 1,054. That area is south of Interstate 80 and north of Harrison Street, east of Hitchcock Park and west of the Missouri River.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a press release that time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.

“We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments," Rettig said.

