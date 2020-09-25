'He says crazy stuff': Sasse, other Republicans dismiss Trump comments on transfer of power

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Republican lawmakers on Thursday downplayed the prospect of President Donald Trump fighting to stay in power if he loses the coming election.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election even before it happens, denouncing in particular the scale of some states’ mail-in balloting.

On Wednesday, the president declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses at the polls.

But those comments drew mostly shrugs from Republicans, some of whom seemed to view them as just the latest White House exercise in trolling.

“He says crazy stuff,” Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said about the president’s comments. “We’ve always had a peaceful transition of power. It’s not going to change.”

Sasse cited the transition from John Adams to Thomas Jefferson in 1801, which followed a contentious presidential campaign.

“Adams peacefully left office and Jefferson became president, and it blew the world’s mind — and it still blows the world’s mind that that’s how we do it, and we’re going to keep doing it that way,” Sasse said. “Nothing is going to change.”