'He says crazy stuff': Sasse, other Republicans dismiss Trump comments on transfer of power

WASHINGTON — Republican lawmakers on Thursday downplayed the prospect of President Donald Trump fighting to stay in power if he loses the coming election.
Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election even before it happens, denouncing in particular the scale of some states’ mail-in balloting.
On Wednesday, the president declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses at the polls.
But those comments drew mostly shrugs from Republicans, some of whom seemed to view them as just the latest White House exercise in trolling.
“He says crazy stuff,” Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said about the president’s comments. “We’ve always had a peaceful transition of power. It’s not going to change.”
Sasse cited the transition from John Adams to Thomas Jefferson in 1801, which followed a contentious presidential campaign.
“Adams peacefully left office and Jefferson became president, and it blew the world’s mind — and it still blows the world’s mind that that’s how we do it, and we’re going to keep doing it that way,” Sasse said. “Nothing is going to change.”
On Thursday, Trump again declined to say that he would accept the election results if they show that he lost.
“We want to make sure the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be,” he said. “I don’t know that it can be with this whole situation — unsolicited ballots.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took to Twitter in an effort to reassure the public that Republicans will accept the election outcome whichever way it goes.
“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th,” he wrote. “There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”
GOP Rep. Don Bacon took issue with the president’s statements.
“I think it’s wrong,” he said. “We shouldn’t be lighthearted, or we shouldn’t be ambiguous at all about respecting the election results.”
But the Omaha-area congressman said Democrats have also been out of line at times in questioning election outcomes. He pointed to comments by Hillary Clinton that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances.
“Both sides should have zero ambiguity that we respect our election results,” he said.
Other Republicans, including Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, expressed general support for accepting the election results but avoided criticizing the president over his statements.
“An enduring hallmark of America is the peaceful and timely transfer of power,” Fortenberry said. “It would be good if we all reflected on this, including those burning down buildings.”
Reporters pressed Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, about whether the president’s comments were concerning, and he indicated that they’re irrelevant because the Constitution is clear on the matter.
“I don’t have to be concerned by anything,” he said. “I’m for the Constitution, and the Constitution rules. It doesn’t matter what anybody else said.”
Iowa’s other Republican senator, Joni Ernst, took a similar approach.
“The Constitution is clear on this: on Jan. 20 the winner of the November election will be sworn in as president of the United States, and the transition — or continuation — of power will be peaceful,” said Ernst, who is in a tight reelection contest.
Like Bacon, Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s 3rd District cited Clinton’s comments when he was asked about Trump’s.
Smith also told reporters that many Americans have been frustrated at attempts to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s 2016 election.
“I would certainly urge the president to respect the will of the voters, and ultimately I think he will,” he said.
