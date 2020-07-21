Head of Douglas County GOP calls for censure of Chambers over remarks about Slama

Chambers said that if Slama wanted to engage in dirty politics, she should not be surprised if people repeat rumors about why Slama, who he called a young woman with little life experience, was appointed by Ricketts.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln spoke in defense of Slama and said that she knew those rumors were not true and that Chambers should not have repeated them. But she also called on Slama to address the flyer.

Former Gov. Dave Heineman and former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey are among those who have condemned the mailer as racist — a mailer that Ricketts has defended as appropriate to defeat a candidate he doesn’t see as conservative.

Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch in June said that the state party made a mistake by targeting Palmtag in the flyer, which he said “was not in good taste” and “crossed the line.” He defended the mailer against allegations of racism, but said the part he objected to was that it lumped Palmtag in with atheists.

Chambers, on Monday, mentioned the relationship between Thomas Jefferson and a black slave, Sally Hemings — who bore several of Jefferson’s children — and then asked what if he used Slama in a similar way.