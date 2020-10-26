Health care workers first in line for coronavirus vaccine in Nebraska

In preparation, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states to develop a vaccine distribution plan by Nov. 1, including ways to speed up regulatory processes.

Jeri Weberg-Bryce, immunization program manager for HHS, said federal officials have reviewed the Nebraska plan and given feedback on it already. She said the plan is expected to change as new information comes out.

So far, the plan outlines how the vaccine would be distributed and to which categories of health care providers. It lists groups of people for vaccination by order of priority, and tells how the state will determine the number of vaccine doses to distribute to local areas. It describes the requirements for vaccine storage and handling and for documentation.

Yet to be seen is how the federal government will allocate the vaccine among states and how quickly doses can be manufactured. The vaccine itself will be paid for by the federal government, but it’s not clear yet who will pay the costs for administering the vaccine.