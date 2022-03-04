Health-standards controversy fuels contested Nebraska state ed board races

A woman whose late husband was an influential state senator has filed to run for Nebraska State Board of Education, ensuring contested races in all four board seats up for election this year.

Helen Raikes, a retired professor of education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and registered independent, filed to run for the seat held by Kirk Penner, the governor's outspoken appointee to the board.

Raikes' husband, Ron, served in the Legislature from 1997 to 2009, including eight years as chair of the Education Committee. He died in a farming accident in 2009.

Helen Raikes, who described herself as a moderate, said voters need choices.

"I think in our democracy it's really important that we have opponents for major jobs," she said. "And so I think we always need at least two candidates because we need to stimulate the dialog. That is the basis for our system."

​Penner, a Republican and former Aurora school board member representing District 5 on the state board, is one of four candidates endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children political action committee.

The committee formed in opposition to the controversial health-education standards the board proposed last year.

Penner, who says he's for local control and parental engagement, said he and Raikes are "polar opposites."

"I really believe that District 5 is completely in line with my beliefs of public education," he said.

Penner and the others backed by the PAC — Sherry Jones, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Marni Hodgen — have criticized the standards, which drew heavy public opposition before the board indefinitely postponed their development last September.

Jones and Danielle Helzer, both of Grand Island, are running in District 6, where incumbent Maureen Nickels declined to run again.

In district 7, Tegtmeier of North Platte, and Pat Moore of Litchfield, are challenging incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg.

​Three Omahans will compete in District 8, where incumbent Deborah Neary faces Hodgen and John Sieler.

Sue Greenwald, a leader of Protect Nebraska Children, said the candidates endorsed by her organization are "pro-family," "pro-local control" and opposed to the "woke agenda."

"We have four candidates who have been in the battle against the overreach of the state board of education, the health standards being one of the ways they've overreached, but only one," she said.

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said the Protect Nebraska Children coalition is a "fundamentalist group that lobbies against LGBTQ families."

​"I don't care if you live in a rural community, suburban community or an urban community in our state, your kid will go to school with another child that has two moms or two dads," Kleeb said. "And that is the reality of America. We should be embracing those kids, and loving them, no different than a child who has one mom, one dad, or a mom and a dad."

The initial draft of the standards contained language recognizing diverse family structures, gender identities and sexual orientations. Most of those references were stripped in a second draft but the standards remained controversial.

Penner, appointed in December, attempted unsuccessfully to have the board permanently scrap the draft standards.​

At a board meeting last month, he also read aloud sexually explicit passages from books found in some local school libraries, saying he wanted to alert parents and local education officials to inappropriate content

Asked if she would approve the standards as proposed, Raikes said she couldn't say for certain.

"I think that's a little more specific than I could answer today because there are other things that are higher on my personal priority list, but I think I will always support local control and local decision-making about curriculum," Raikes said.

Raikes, who ran unsuccessfully for Nebraska Legislature in 2020, said her priorities would include working to ensure that rural schools provide quality, affordable early childhood education. She said she wants to ensure that kids have the opportunity to advance to college, community college and trades, and that rural schools have the ability to recruit and retain quality teachers and staff.

She said she's a longtime advocate for early childhood education.

Raikes lives in rural Ashland, on property adjoining the Raikes' farm.

