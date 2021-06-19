Health standards controversy slows child sex abuse prevention bill in Nebraska Legislature

Albrecht shares some of the same concerns. She said she still believes in the importance of LB 281 but wants to ensure that abuse prevention curriculum does not get into areas that parents have found objectionable in the health standards, such as learning names of genitalia in early grades.

Hill, however, said that preventing child sex abuse requires teaching some of those controversial topics, even to young children. Using accurate names for body parts is important when talking about safe and unsafe touch and for reporting abuse, she said. Knowing that they can refuse unwanted touching also is important to protecting children.

She noted that LB 281 would require that schools teach about child sex abuse prevention but would not mandate that they use a particular curriculum. She said the lessons could be part of teaching about safety.

Michael Carnes, a Wayne man who survived childhood sexual abuse and has pushed for the Nebraska legislation, said he understands Albrecht’s decision to delay her bill. But he said that the measure is needed and that leaving it to parents to teach prevention can be problematic because sometimes parents are the abusers.