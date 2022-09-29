Hearing in Herbster v. Slama case delayed again, this time due to COVID-19

LINCOLN — The second hearing in the case of competing lawsuits between former gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama has been delayed once again, this time because court staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge Rick Schreiner filed the order postponing the hearing Wednesday, citing that it was "because of Court and court staff testing positive for COVID and having to isolate." The hearing, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, is now on the scheduled for Oct. 17.

The hearing will consider arguments on a motion by Slama’s legal team, which would require Herbster’s team to hand over information relevant to the case, according to Schreiner.

Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against the Dunbar senator in April after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster — a Republican mega-donor and then-candidate for governor — had groped them in recent years. Slama was the only named accuser in that initial report.

She answered Herbster’s lawsuit quickly and filed a counterclaim alleging sexual battery.

The first hearing in the case was held in June, during which Schreiner considered five motions but only made decisions on two of them.

Slama had given notice to depose Herbster on May 6, but Herbster opted not to attend. At the first hearing, Herbster’s lawyers filed a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that would limit his deposition to “scheduling at a mutually convenient time.”

Schreiner overruled the motion from Herbster’s legal team, but a new deposition was not scheduled at the hearing. Since then, Schreiner ruled that Herbster could add more evidence to his defamation complaint against Slama, and that the deposition could wait until the amended complaints were filed.

Since the first hearing, Schreiner also quashed Herbster’s request for a protective order against Slama’s attorneys for, in the words of Herbster’s attorney, attempting to try the case in the press.

Both Herbster and Slama's legal teams have been largely silent about the case since the first hearing. Neither Slama's attorney Dave Lopez, nor Herbster's attorney Theodore Boecker have responded to numerous requests for comment via email since June.