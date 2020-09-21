Heated southeast Nebraska legislative race isn't cooling down much

She said she should be elected because, unlike Slama, she’s run a business, knows how to create jobs and has life experiences that someone fresh out of college doesn’t.

“Sen. Palmtag will be representing the people of the district, and be an independent voice for those people in the district,” she said. “I will not let partisan politics drive my vote.”

Slama refused a request for an interview about her race but provided an email that stated that since being appointed in January 2019, she had “gotten the job done for District 1 by successfully fighting for property tax relief, defending Second Amendment rights, and coordinating disaster recovery efforts for the region.”

The senator declined to comment when asked about the mailer, saying in an email that she was “not going to help you advertise for my opponent” and would only comment on “relevant issues.”

The controversial primary mailer that targeted Palmtag was sent by the Nebraska Republican Party, which had endorsed Slama. The mailer prompted harsh and divisive debate several times during the resumed session of the State Legislature this summer, though Ricketts defended it as appropriate because he felt that Palmtag was not a true conservative.