Heirs would pay less in Nebraska taxes under compromise measure

LINCOLN — Death would become a little less costly in Nebraska under a compromise measure given first-round approval Tuesday.

As advanced, Legislative Bill 310 would help people inheriting property in the state by increasing the amount exempt from inheritance taxes, reducing the tax rates and eliminating the tax on heirs age 21 or younger. The measure cleared first-round consideration on a 41-4 vote.

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, who introduced LB 310, led the push for eliminating or drastically reducing the tax. His original version of the bill would have cut the tax in half. He backed an amendment offered this year that would have phased it out entirely.

Clements argued that the tax, which dates to 1901, is outdated and puts the state at a competitive disadvantage. Nebraska is one of only six states that levy inheritance taxes, and one of the six, Iowa, will phase out its tax by 2025.

"People are finding out that Nebraska is a bad place to die," he said, adding that, as a community banker, he has seen cases where heirs have to sell their inheritance to pay the taxes on it. "I think we can do better than to treat families this way."