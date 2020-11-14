Her political future looks bright, some say, but Kate Bolz says she's ready for a change of pace

WASHINGTON — Some Nebraska Democrats see a bright political future for State Sen. Kate Bolz after her 2020 challenge to Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, but she and fiancé Sean Flowerday are a little more focused on other priorities at the moment.
“I will be finding a job and settling down with Sean,” Bolz told The World-Herald. “We have plans to start pursuing adoption and remodeling a house and mostly turning my attention towards the domestic side of life.”
By various metrics, the Bolz campaign was the most serious challenge to Fortenberry in quite some time.
She raised more money than the previous decade’s worth of his Democratic challengers combined, racked up endorsements and faced off against the incumbent in televised debates.
But that didn’t translate into success at the polls. Her vote share came in around 38%, more than 20 percentage points behind Fortenberry.
John Hibbing, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said those numbers show that Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District is not as ripe for the flipping as Democrats had hoped.
“For being a really talented candidate who ran a strong campaign, pulled Fortenberry into a race, which doesn’t happen very often, to end up with just that (vote total), it suggests that maybe the demographics of that district have not changed quite as much as we might have thought,” Hibbing said. “It’s still got a pretty heavy representation of those Republicans out in the rest of the district besides Lincoln.”
Fortenberry said his victory against a “very capable opponent” showed that the district’s voters trusted his proven leadership during a crisis.
Bolz attributed the results at least in part to the challenges of campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic, which limited her ability to knock on doors and interact with voters face to face. She was severely limited toward the end of the race when she contracted the virus herself — she said she’s feeling better now.
When she was able to get into rural areas of the district, she said, her experience was different from what the raw vote numbers would suggest.
“We are focused on a lot of the same issues,” she said. “Job growth, access to health care, economic development, workforce development, workforce housing, child care access — all of these things came up whether I was in Nebraska City or Bellevue or Lincoln or Norfolk.”
Bolz said those issues and their solutions don’t fall neatly along party lines.
“I don’t think that these results show that we are a red team and blue team based on geography,” she said. “I think there’s a much deeper conversation. The more we have those conversations, the more we understand our state and what people want from their leaders.”
Some Democrats in the state would like to see her run for office again in the future, whether in Lincoln or at the statewide level.
Hibbing said any Democrat running statewide faces an uphill climb at this point given how red the state is, particularly in rural areas.
“Being impressive is not the issue, it’s being a Democrat,” he said. “She did everything right and still came up short.”
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said she sees signs of progress for Democrats among rural voters but acknowledged that they have a long way to go.
“Outside of Lincoln and Omaha, the Democratic Party has a lot of work to bring back rural voters,” she said.
She said the Bolz campaign showed national Democrats where they need to invest money so they can start winning those areas again.
Bolz talked on the campaign trail about tackling the coronavirus, supporting small family farmers, promoting ethanol and protecting the Affordable Care Act.
“These are the issues that we are going to be running on for the next decade,” Kleeb said.
Kleeb suggested that for now, Bolz would be a good choice for a position in the Biden administration focused on rural development.
Bolz said that she’s certainly open to that kind of role but that she is also concentrating on family life.
“It’s time to turn a little bit more of my time and energy toward the personal side,” she said.
