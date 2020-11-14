Her political future looks bright, some say, but Kate Bolz says she's ready for a change of pace

“For being a really talented candidate who ran a strong campaign, pulled Fortenberry into a race, which doesn’t happen very often, to end up with just that (vote total), it suggests that maybe the demographics of that district have not changed quite as much as we might have thought,” Hibbing said. “It’s still got a pretty heavy representation of those Republicans out in the rest of the district besides Lincoln.”

Fortenberry said his victory against a “very capable opponent” showed that the district’s voters trusted his proven leadership during a crisis.

Bolz attributed the results at least in part to the challenges of campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic, which limited her ability to knock on doors and interact with voters face to face. She was severely limited toward the end of the race when she contracted the virus herself — she said she’s feeling better now.

When she was able to get into rural areas of the district, she said, her experience was different from what the raw vote numbers would suggest.

“We are focused on a lot of the same issues,” she said. “Job growth, access to health care, economic development, workforce development, workforce housing, child care access — all of these things came up whether I was in Nebraska City or Bellevue or Lincoln or Norfolk.”