Herbster ad cancellations raise questions about campaign strategy, finances

In an unusual late-campaign move, ads for Charles W. Herbster temporarily went dark on broadcast and cable TV this week.

The campaign blames an error with wiring money, but political observers say the incident and explanation raise questions.

Herbster’s campaign for governor altered TV ad buys across Nebraska on Tuesday. Then, Wednesday, an agency that shares political ad news tweeted that the campaign had gone completely off broadcast and cable TV.

The Herbster campaign said Tuesday it hadn't canceled anything and placed blame on a money-wiring issue. Wednesday, spokesperson Emily Novotny said that the ads went dark because of a time lapse after the issue was addressed. Rod Edwards, Herbster's deputy campaign manager, declined to offer any more detail on what happened.

"We're up on advertising," Edwards said. "We're going to be up on advertising for the rest of the campaign. We're not going to discuss internal financial transactions or decisions."

With less than two weeks until the gubernatorial primary and mailed ballots already in many voters’ hands, experienced political consultants were puzzled by the rare pause.

"In a big, contested race like this — you want to avoid leaving the airwaves open to your opponents uncontested … you want to do everything you can to avoid that," said Ryan Horn, president of Bullhorn Communications and a Republican media strategist.

In analyzing Federal Communications Commission filings for about a dozen TV stations across Nebraska, The World-Herald found that the Herbster campaign revised its buys at many of the stations Tuesday.

At Omaha TV station KETV, for example, the campaign canceled spots planned for Wednesday-Saturday, which dropped a roughly $98,000 buy to about $42,000. The next day, it bought more than $7,000 worth of ad time for Thursday-Saturday.

At KOLN in Lincoln, the campaign canceled Wednesday-Saturday spots, dropping a roughly $58,000 buy to about $23,000. Then, Wednesday, it bought just over $5,000 worth in ad time.

A buy at Kearney-based KHGI-TV was revised and went from $15,000 to $6,000, then the campaign bought about $2,000 in ad time the next day.

The World-Herald asked the campaign if money saved from such moves was shifted elsewhere, but Edwards did not give an answer.

"It’s an indication that it is a campaign that is making very quick changes, trying to find their footing, trying to change their message," Horn said. "It’s not a campaign that’s closing this campaign the way they would have liked to have planned, that’s for sure."

Tuesday, the Herbster campaign launched an ad aimed at GOP candidate and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, prominent Pillen supporter Gov. Pete Ricketts, and State Sen. Julie Slama, who has accused Herbster of touching her inappropriately at a 2019 political event.

Herbster has maintained that the allegations from Slama and seven unidentified women, reported by The Nebraska Examiner, are a political hit job designed by Pillen and Ricketts. His new ad focuses on that.

Medium Buying tweeted Tuesday about the Herbster campaign canceling ads for Wednesday through Saturday, and then the next day about the campaign going dark on broadcast and cable. (An employee with Medium Buying is listed as State Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s gubernatorial campaign's buyer on FCC filings.)

What the pause indicates, political consultant Chris Peterson said, is a "good question." Peterson could think of only one other time it has happened in the last two decades.

"The answer would have to be an error or a campaign reassessing how to deploy … finite resources in the closing days of the campaign," he said.

Herbster has largely self-funded his campaign, donating a total of $8.9 million from his own pocket through April 5, the last date included in the latest public report.

Herbster, a Republican megadonor and Conklin Co. CEO, was slated to be a "special guest" on Friday at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump in Greenwood. The rally was postponed until Sunday due to severe weather, Trump's Save America organization announced Friday afternoon. Herbster has described himself as the "host" of the event to The World-Herald.

Edwards said he didn’t know anything about the financing for the rally, but he said it had nothing to do with the wire-transfer issue.

Sam Fischer, a retired Nebraska-based Republican political consultant who worked on 11 gubernatorial races in seven states, said a wiring issue at this point in the race "would be colossal malpractice."

But he did say there’s a scenario where the wiring issue is believable: If Herbster were unable to free up enough capital in time for a deadline. Fischer isn’t working with any campaign, but he is supporting Lindstrom and has donated money to his campaign.

Asked whether Herbster has enough money available to sustain the campaign’s spending habits, Edwards rejected the idea that funding may be running low: "The campaign is fully funded through the end of the election," he said, adding, "Our message will be getting to Nebraskans loud and clear."

