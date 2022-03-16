Herbster ad continued running day after campaign says it requested its removal

The day after Republican Charles W. Herbster’s gubernatorial campaign said it had pulled an ad that raised legal concerns, it was still running on at least two Omaha TV stations into the afternoon.

The development led two veteran campaign strategists, as well as Herbster's chief rival in the Republican race, to question the campaign's efforts to pull the ad.

The ad includes three sheriffs and a captain vouching for Herbster while in uniform.

State law prohibits public employees, such as the captain, from engaging in political activities while in uniform. The law is a little more ambiguous when it comes to the sheriffs, who are elected officials, according to University of Nebraska-Lincoln law professor Kyle Langvardt. But it still appears to prohibit them from campaigning in uniform.

When The World-Herald asked about the apparent violation Tuesday, the Herbster campaign responded in a statement that it didn’t believe the ad violated state law, but that it pulled the ad from the air after people raised concerns and “out of respect for the sheriffs.”

The campaign said at the time that it had contacted TV stations last Thursday about pulling the ad, but that it would take a few days for the ads to stop showing up.

Wednesday morning, as World-Herald readers continued to report seeing the ad on TV, spokesperson Emily Novotny offered more detail, saying that the campaign had called its ad buyer late Thursday afternoon and told them to take the ad down.

“From there it was out of our hands,” she said in a text message. “That was the last involvement the campaign had in the decision.”

Ryan Horn, president of Bullhorn Communications and a Republican media strategist, confirmed that when a campaign wants to pull an ad, it first tells its media buyer. The buyer then calls stations and makes the request. Stations usually comply within 24 hours, he said.

Cable networks can have slower turnaround times, he said, and stations can make one-off mistakes. But Horn said the suggestion that the campaign isn’t responsible after making that initial call is “bunk.”

“They are responsible for their own campaign,” he said in a text message. “Ensuring you follow the law is critical — you can’t claim you ‘made a call’ and not be held responsible in any other area of the law.”

By Wednesday morning, he said “there is zero chance this is an error.”

Another longtime Nebraska political consultant confirmed that the ad should not have been airing broadly on Wednesday morning if such a request was made the previous Thursday.

The World-Herald reached out to a half dozen TV stations based in Omaha, Lincoln and elsewhere Wednesday to verify if and when the Herbster campaign requested that the ad be pulled. Most did not respond or declined to comment.

A manager at a central Nebraska station said the station received the request to pull the ad Wednesday morning. The manager was not authorized to comment on the matter.

The ad also appeared on the campaign’s Facebook page as of mid-morning Wednesday. By the afternoon, it had been hidden or taken down.

The World-Herald asked the Herbster campaign Wednesday for any proof that the campaign made the request to its ad buyer last Thursday, whether it was concerning that the ad had continued to run and if it gave the campaign pause in continuing to work with the ad buyer.

The campaign did not address any of those questions. Campaign manager Ellen Keast reiterated that it had instructed its ad buyer to take down the ad late Thursday afternoon and said the campaign stood by the statement it sent on Tuesday.

At least two other campaigns also feature uniformed sheriffs in ads. That includes an ad from one of Herbster’s opponents in the primary race, NU Regent and livestock producer Jim Pillen. At least one of Pillen’s ads features footage of the candidate talking to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.

In another ad, Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk vouches for State Sen. Mike Flood, calling him a “law and order conservative.” Flood is running for the U.S. House in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Both campaigns have interpreted state law to allow sheriffs to appear in ads in uniform.

“Mike Flood for Congress is proud to have the support of 10 sheriffs in our district, including Sheriff Volk who appears in an ad,” Flood campaign manager Ryan Kopsa said. “After consulting with our legal counsel about updated Nebraska statutes, it was clear that Sheriffs are not government employees, but elected officials who are permitted to appear in campaign ads.”

Pillen campaign manager Kenny Zoeller similarly said that, as elected officials, sheriffs can be involved in campaigns under current state law. But he also said he believes Herbster’s ad contains a violation.

“The appearance of a sheriff’s employee in uniform, however, is a clear violation of the law,” Zoeller said in a statement. “Charles Herbster wants to be Nebraska’s chief executive, but in his ad, he recklessly endangered a York County Sheriff’s Office captain, exposing the captain to discipline and prosecution.”

He also said that it takes “one business day” for stations to take down an ad once they’re directed to do so and that Herbster’s ad was still running Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, stations in Omaha were running a Herbster ad that features an extended interview with former Nebraska State Patrol Col. Tom Nesbitt, the only official who appeared in the original law enforcement ad in street clothes.

