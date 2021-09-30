Herbster cuts ties with former Trump aide over sexual harassment allegation

LINCOLN — The gubernatorial campaign of Charles W. Herbster has cut ties with longtime Donald Trump aide Corey Lewandowski after a woman accused him of sexual harassment at a Las Vegas event last weekend.
In a statement issued Thursday, Herbster said that he asked Lewandowski, who served as Trump's first campaign manager in 2016 and later as a political adviser, to "step back" from his role as a senior adviser to Herbster's Republican campaign for governor.
"Corey and his family will remain in my prayers,” Herbster said in the statement.
On Wednesday, the news outlet Politico reported that an Idaho woman, who was attending a charity event with her husband, alleged that Lewandowski had made repeated, unwanted sexual advances toward her, touching her leg and buttocks, and making lewd comments.
Politico reported that four others at the Sept. 26 event backed up the allegations by Trashelle Odom, the wife of an Idaho construction executive.
Lewandowski, according to the website, did not respond to requests for comment, but his lawyer said he would not "dignify" the allegations with a response.
On Thursday, Politico reported that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had dismissed Lewandowski as an unpaid, political adviser.
Herbster, who described himself as a "steadfast" and early supporter of President Trump, said he has known Lewandowski since 2015. Herbster, a major donor to Trump, attended the Jan. 6 rally held by the former president that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Three weeks ago, Lewandowski recorded an endorsement video for Herbster, stating that the Falls City businessman has never wavered in his support for the former president.
It is not the first shakeup in the Herbster campaign. In July, former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau dropped out as Herbster's lieutenant governor running mate. Earlier this month, a political consultant sued the Herbster campaign after he was dismissed in April.
Besides Herbster, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha have announced their candidacy for the GOP nomination for governor. Former Gov. Dave Heineman is also seriously looking at a run, sources have said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts is prevented from seeking a third term in 2022 due to term limits.
State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is, thus far, the only Democrat to declare her candidacy for governor.
Photos: Leaders of Nebraska's state offices and agencies
Secretary of state
Treasurer
Attorney general
Auditor
Administrative services director
Agriculture director
Banking director
Corrections director
Crime Commission director
Economic development director
Environment and energy director
Fire marshal
Heath and Human Services CEO
Insurance director
Labor commissioner
Adjutant general
Motor vehicles director
Natural resources director
Tax commissioner
State Patrol superintendent
Transportation director
Veterans' affairs director
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh