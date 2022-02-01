Herbster, Pillen criticized for skipping Nebraska gubernatorial debate

Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer, earned the organization’s endorsement after a survey found Farm Bureau counties “resoundingly” supported it, President Mark McHargue said.

Asked about the decision not to debate, Pillen mentioned debates at a Farm Bureau forum in December, a “Cow Country Gubernatorial Forum” at Hyannis High School in January and another forum coming up this week in Lincoln.

“We’re getting our message out across the state,” he said. “And we’re getting it out eyeball-to-eyeball.”

In a prepared statement after the press conference, campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said the two forums Pillen has participated in so far didn’t provide questions in advance.

"Jim is the only candidate in this race to have campaigned in all 93 Nebraska counties,” Zoeller said. “We have never requested questions in advance as a condition of participation in a debate, and any assertion to the contrary is false.”

He said Pillen is “focused on meeting voters and listening to their questions and concerns directly," and that would remain the campaign's "scheduling priority."