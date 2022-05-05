Herbster plans to skip Slama deposition; campaign says timeline 'playing politics'

Gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster does not plan to attend a deposition planned Friday at the Johnson County District Court in his legal fight with State Sen. Julie Slama.

Herbster's campaign spokesperson Emily Novotny said in a text message that scheduling the interview for Friday was "clearly intended to take Charles off the campaign trail just days before the May 10th primary election." She confirmed that Herbster, who heads Conklin Co. and other businesses, will be campaigning in western Nebraska Friday (Chadron, Alliance and McCook).

Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama last month, after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster had groped them in recent years. Slama was the only named accuser at the time, but another accuser, Elizabeth Todsen, has come forward and used her name since.

Slama filed a counterclaim alleging battery. Court documents at the time showed she gave notice to depose Herbster on May 6.

As of Thursday morning, Slama's attorney Dave Lopez said that Herbster was "under a current legal obligation to appear at the Johnson County courthouse to testify under oath at 9 a.m. tomorrow." Lopez said that was still true Thursday afternoon, and that Herbster has made it clear that he won't attend.

In her statement, Novotny accused Lopez of "playing politics with a very serious matter" and pointed out that Lopez is listed on corporate documents for Jim Pillen for Governor. Slama has endorsed Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, and Herbster has framed the allegations — in public statements and a TV ad — as a political hit job devised by Pillen and his most prominent backer, Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Herbster's lawyers filed new court documents Thursday, including a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that limits his deposition to "scheduling at a mutually convenient time" after they file a response to Slama's counterclaim. The filing echoes the campaign's belief that the other side was playing politics when it chose May 6 for the deposition, as well as its claims that the allegations from eight women are part of a coordinated effort.

"Defendant's counsel unilaterally noticed the deposition to be taken on May 6th in an effort to create annoyance, oppression and undue burden upon Plaintiff," the filing reads. "Defendant's counsel immediately publicized the noticing of this deposition for political purposes."

The filing includes multiple attachments, including affidavits from Herbster and campaign manager Ellen Keast. In his affidavit, Herbster said he is "more than willing to sit for a deposition at a convenient time," but that sitting for one now would "secure one of the ulterior motives" he believes is behind the allegations: an attempt to interfere with his gubernatorial run.

In another filing, Herbster's lawyers asked to include new allegations that Slama "compounded" the defamatory claims "through further false statements" from her and Lopez since the lawsuit was filed. They allege a statement Lopez issued and Slama shared on Twitter was "false and defamatory," inappropriate under court rules, and part of a "broader scheme to disseminate false and defamatory allegations against Herbster" to benefit Pillen.

"Charles W. Herbster looks forward to clearing his name through the appropriate legal venues at times agreed to by both sides, just like any other serious legal matter," Novotny said. "He will not play Mr. Lopez's political games."

This story is developing. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.