Here are the candidates running for office in Nebraska's May 10 primary

Tuesday marked the final filing deadline for candidates seeking elected office in 2022.

From the governor’s office to regional power boards, many Nebraskans opted to throw their hat in the ring. And for many of them, the first contest of the election cycle will be the May 10 primary.

These are the candidates who have filed to run in selected races (*denotes incumbent):

Congress

1st District

Republican — Jeff Fortenberry,* Curtis D. Huffman, Thireena Yuki Connely, John Glen Weaver, Mike Flood

Democrat — Patty Pansing Brooks, Jazari Kual Zakaria

2nd District

Republican — Don Bacon,* Steve Kuehl

Democrat — Alisha Shelton, Tony Vargas

3rd District

Republican — Adrian Smith,* Mike Calhoun

Democrat — David J. Else, Daniel M. Wik

Legal Marijuana NOW — Mark Elworth Jr.

Governor

Republican — Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom, Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Theresa Thibodeau, Jim Pillen, Troy Wentz, Charles W. Herbster, Breland Ridenour

Democrat — Carol Blood, Roy A. Harris

Libertarian — Scott Zimmerman

Secretary of state

Republican — Bob Evnen,* Rex Schroder, Robert J. Borer

State treasurer

Republican — John Murante,* Paul Anderson

Libertarian — Katrina Tomsen

Attorney general

Republican — Jennifer Hicks, Mike Hilgers

Legal Marijuana NOW — Larry Bolinger

Auditor

Republican — Mike Foley, Larry Anderson

Libertarian — Gene Siadek

Legal Marijuana NOW — L. Leroy Lopez

Public service commissioner

District 4

Republican — Rod Johnson,* Eric Kamler

District 5

Republican — Kevin Stocker, Mary Ridder,* Dakota Delka

Nebraska Board of Education

District 5 — Kirk Penner,* Helen Raikes

District 6 — Sherry Jones, Danielle Helzer

District 7 — Robin Stevens,* Pat Moore, Elizabeth Tegtmeier

District 8 — John Sieler, Deborah Neary,* Marni Hodgen

University Board of Regents

District 6 — Paul R. Kenney,* Julie Hehnke

District 7 — Matt Williams, Nolan Gurnsey, Kathy Wilmot

Metropolitan Community College Board

District 1 — Phillip Klein,* Mark Stoj

District 2 — Erin Feichtinger,* Tammy L. Wright, Jon Tucker

District 3 — Maureen K. Monahan,* Tyler Fausset

District 4 — Ron Hug, Kimara Snipes

District 5 — Connor Orr, Theresa Love-Hug

At Large — John Horsechief, Kristen DuPree, Cornelius F. Williams, John M. McCarthy

Learning Community of Douglas & Sarpy Counties

District 1 — Brian Thommes,* Gerald Mike Kuhn II, Brenda Banks, Ryan Cohagan

District 3 — Mark Hoeger,* Sally Otis, Chris Tooker

District 5 — Andy Allen, Erik Servellon,* Tonya Ward,* Douglas Brady

Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 2 — Fred Conley*

Subdistrict 4 — Tim McCormick,* Barbara Nichols

Subdistrict 6 — Jim Thompson*

Subdistrict 8 — Tim N. Fowler*

Subdistrict 10 — Kevyn Sopinski*

Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha

Subdivision 6 — Mike McGowan,* John S. McCollister, Dan Ryberg

Subdivision 7 — Ronald Wanek, Scott Murray, Bob Sidzyik, Bob Lausten

Omaha Public Power District

Subdivision 4 — Gary Lynn Rogge, Matt Core, Kimberly Stuhr, Jim Grotrian, Randy J. Davis

Subdivision 5 — Craig Moody,* Kevin Ryan, David Goldsmith

Legislature

District 2 — Robert Clements,* Sarah J. Slattery, Janet Chung, Schuyler Windham

District 4 — Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, R. Brad von Gillern

District 6 — Christian Mirch, Elizabeth Hallgren, Machaela Cavanaugh*

District 8 — Megan Hunt,* Katie Opitz, Marilyn Arant Asher

District 10 — Wendy DeBoer,* Lou Ann Goding

District 12 — Haile Kucera, Robin Richards, Merv Riepe, Bob Borgeson

District 14 — John Arch,* Cori Villegas, Rob Plugge

District 16 — Ben Hansen,* Connie L. Petersen

District 18 — Clarice Jackson, Christy Armendariz, Michael Young

District 20 — Julie Fredrickson, Stu Dornan, John A. Fredrickson

District 22 — Mike Moser,* Mike Goos, Roy M. Zach

District 24 — Jana Hughes, Patrick Hotovy

District 26 — George C. Dungan III, Bob Van Valkenburg, Russ Barger, Larry Weixelman

District 28 — Jane Raybould, Roy A. Christensen

District 30 — Myron Dorn*

District 32 — Tom Brandt*

District 34 — Loren Lippincott, Michael Reimers, Arron Kowalski

District 36 — Angie Lauritsen, Rick Holdcroft

District 38 — Tyler R. Cappel, Dave Murman*

District 40 — Barry DeKay, Keith F. Kube, Mark Patefield, Robert E. Johnston

District 42 — Chris Bruns, Brenda K. Fourtner, Mike Jacobson

District 44 — Edward Dunn, Teresa J. Ibach

District 46 — James Michael Bowers, James A. Herrold, Danielle Conrad

District 48 — Don L. Lease II, Brian Hardin, Talon Cordle, Scott Shaver, Jeremiah Jake Teeple

