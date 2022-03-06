Here are the candidates running for office in Nebraska's May 10 primary

Tuesday marked the final filing deadline for candidates seeking elected office in 2022.
From the governor’s office to regional power boards, many Nebraskans opted to throw their hat in the ring. And for many of them, the first contest of the election cycle will be the May 10 primary.
These are the candidates who have filed to run in selected races (*denotes incumbent):
Congress
1st District
Republican — Jeff Fortenberry,* Curtis D. Huffman, Thireena Yuki Connely, John Glen Weaver, Mike Flood
Democrat — Patty Pansing Brooks, Jazari Kual Zakaria
2nd District
Republican — Don Bacon,* Steve Kuehl
Democrat — Alisha Shelton, Tony Vargas
3rd District
Republican — Adrian Smith,* Mike Calhoun
Democrat — David J. Else, Daniel M. Wik
Legal Marijuana NOW — Mark Elworth Jr.
Governor
Republican — Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom, Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Theresa Thibodeau, Jim Pillen, Troy Wentz, Charles W. Herbster, Breland Ridenour
Democrat — Carol Blood, Roy A. Harris
Libertarian — Scott Zimmerman
Secretary of state
Republican — Bob Evnen,* Rex Schroder, Robert J. Borer
State treasurer
Republican — John Murante,* Paul Anderson
Libertarian — Katrina Tomsen
Attorney general
Republican — Jennifer Hicks, Mike Hilgers
Legal Marijuana NOW — Larry Bolinger
Auditor
Republican — Mike Foley, Larry Anderson
Libertarian — Gene Siadek
Legal Marijuana NOW — L. Leroy Lopez
Public service commissioner
District 4
Republican — Rod Johnson,* Eric Kamler
District 5
Republican — Kevin Stocker, Mary Ridder,* Dakota Delka
Nebraska Board of Education
District 5 — Kirk Penner,* Helen Raikes
District 6 — Sherry Jones, Danielle Helzer
District 7 — Robin Stevens,* Pat Moore, Elizabeth Tegtmeier
District 8 — John Sieler, Deborah Neary,* Marni Hodgen
University Board of Regents
District 6 — Paul R. Kenney,* Julie Hehnke
District 7 — Matt Williams, Nolan Gurnsey, Kathy Wilmot
Metropolitan Community College Board
District 1 — Phillip Klein,* Mark Stoj
District 2 — Erin Feichtinger,* Tammy L. Wright, Jon Tucker
District 3 — Maureen K. Monahan,* Tyler Fausset
District 4 — Ron Hug, Kimara Snipes
District 5 — Connor Orr, Theresa Love-Hug
At Large — John Horsechief, Kristen DuPree, Cornelius F. Williams, John M. McCarthy
Learning Community of Douglas & Sarpy Counties
District 1 — Brian Thommes,* Gerald Mike Kuhn II, Brenda Banks, Ryan Cohagan
District 3 — Mark Hoeger,* Sally Otis, Chris Tooker
District 5 — Andy Allen, Erik Servellon,* Tonya Ward,* Douglas Brady
Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 2 — Fred Conley*
Subdistrict 4 — Tim McCormick,* Barbara Nichols
Subdistrict 6 — Jim Thompson*
Subdistrict 8 — Tim N. Fowler*
Subdistrict 10 — Kevyn Sopinski*
Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha
Subdivision 6 — Mike McGowan,* John S. McCollister, Dan Ryberg
Subdivision 7 — Ronald Wanek, Scott Murray, Bob Sidzyik, Bob Lausten
Omaha Public Power District
Subdivision 4 — Gary Lynn Rogge, Matt Core, Kimberly Stuhr, Jim Grotrian, Randy J. Davis
Subdivision 5 — Craig Moody,* Kevin Ryan, David Goldsmith
Legislature
District 2 — Robert Clements,* Sarah J. Slattery, Janet Chung, Schuyler Windham
District 4 — Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, R. Brad von Gillern
District 6 — Christian Mirch, Elizabeth Hallgren, Machaela Cavanaugh*
District 8 — Megan Hunt,* Katie Opitz, Marilyn Arant Asher
District 10 — Wendy DeBoer,* Lou Ann Goding
District 12 — Haile Kucera, Robin Richards, Merv Riepe, Bob Borgeson
District 14 — John Arch,* Cori Villegas, Rob Plugge
District 16 — Ben Hansen,* Connie L. Petersen
District 18 — Clarice Jackson, Christy Armendariz, Michael Young
District 20 — Julie Fredrickson, Stu Dornan, John A. Fredrickson
District 22 — Mike Moser,* Mike Goos, Roy M. Zach
District 24 — Jana Hughes, Patrick Hotovy
District 26 — George C. Dungan III, Bob Van Valkenburg, Russ Barger, Larry Weixelman
District 28 — Jane Raybould, Roy A. Christensen
District 30 — Myron Dorn*
District 32 — Tom Brandt*
District 34 — Loren Lippincott, Michael Reimers, Arron Kowalski
District 36 — Angie Lauritsen, Rick Holdcroft
District 38 — Tyler R. Cappel, Dave Murman*
District 40 — Barry DeKay, Keith F. Kube, Mark Patefield, Robert E. Johnston
District 42 — Chris Bruns, Brenda K. Fourtner, Mike Jacobson
District 44 — Edward Dunn, Teresa J. Ibach
District 46 — James Michael Bowers, James A. Herrold, Danielle Conrad
District 48 — Don L. Lease II, Brian Hardin, Talon Cordle, Scott Shaver, Jeremiah Jake Teeple