Here's what Nebraskans, Iowans need to know about voting

Getting ready to vote in Nebraska or Iowa? Have questions about the process? Here's a handy how-to-do it guide that can help answer your questions.

For Nebraska voters

There’s time to register to vote. You have until Friday to register online, by mail, at the DMV and other agencies. Oct. 23 is the deadline to register in person at the county election office. You can check your registration, or register to vote, on the website of your county election commission office or the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

To vote early

You have until 6 p.m. (5 p.m. Mountain time) Oct. 23 to request an early ballot from the election commission office in your county.

Or you can vote early in person at your county election office through 5 p.m. Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

On Election Day, you must vote at your polling place.

To turn in an early ballot

If you have an early ballot, you can mail it to your election commission, return it to the commission office or put it in a drop box. Follow the directions and don’t forget to sign the back of the ballot return envelope. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Mountain time) on Election Day.