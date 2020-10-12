Here's what Nebraskans, Iowans need to know about voting

Getting ready to vote in Nebraska or Iowa? Have questions about the process? Here's a handy how-to-do it guide that can help answer your questions.
For Nebraska voters
There’s time to register to vote. You have until Friday to register online, by mail, at the DMV and other agencies. Oct. 23 is the deadline to register in person at the county election office. You can check your registration, or register to vote, on the website of your county election commission office or the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
To vote early
You have until 6 p.m. (5 p.m. Mountain time) Oct. 23 to request an early ballot from the election commission office in your county.
Or you can vote early in person at your county election office through 5 p.m. Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.
On Election Day, you must vote at your polling place.
To turn in an early ballot
If you have an early ballot, you can mail it to your election commission, return it to the commission office or put it in a drop box. Follow the directions and don’t forget to sign the back of the ballot return envelope. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Mountain time) on Election Day.
If you drop your ballot off in Douglas or Sarpy, locations for the drop boxes are shown at right. The boxes are open through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Nebraska voter information lookup
Go to https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview to confirm your address, party affiliation, ballot status and polling place location.
To find out more
Go to the League of Women Voters’ website at vote411.org/nebraska for supplementary information about the 2020 general election.
The league’s website contains information on every contested race in Nebraska, including local races. Responses appear for candidates who completed the league’s questionnaire.
Election Day
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time).
To find your polling place
Visit www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview to check whether you’re registered to vote and find your polling place. If you think you should be able to vote at a polling place but there’s a problem, call your election commission office. You can request to fill out a provisional ballot. The election commission then has seven business days to verify the validity of provisional ballots.
To contact your election commission
Douglas County Election Commission: www.votedouglascounty.com; 402-444-8683; 12220 West Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144.
Sarpy County Election Commission: www.sarpy.com/offices/election-commission; 402-593-2167; 501 Olson Drive, Papillion, NE 68046.
For Iowa voters:
Early voting is underway. Requests to receive an absentee ballot by mail must be received by Oct. 24.
The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in person at a county auditor’s office is Nov. 2. In Pottawattamie County, early voting is taking place at 508 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs because of COVID-19 restrictions.
