HHS moves youth treatment program from Hastings; lawmaker says that violates 'intent of the law'

“She may be satisfying the letter of the law, but she’s not satisfying the intent of the law,” Halloran said. “It’s a little bit of a cynical circumvention of the law.”

He is especially concerned about the 75 employees at the Hastings facility, who will be left in limbo once the boys in the program leave for Lincoln. The eight teenagers will be housed in a cottage on the Whitehall campus in northeast Lincoln.

An HHS spokeswoman said those employees could follow the program to Lincoln, work in other state facilities or move into other jobs with the department.

But Halloran said he expects that most will quit HHS.

“They’re discouraged and disappointed,” he said.

The state plan, as announced in July, called for putting the state’s female juvenile offenders on the Hastings Regional Center campus once the boys substance abuse program moved out. The girls were to live in new buildings that have been constructed for the chemical dependency program but have not yet been put to use.

The girls were to be moved from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in Kearney, which would return to being boys-only, and in Geneva, which would close.