Higher smoking age, infant screening, African American commission bills passed

Under the measure, introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the day would recognize the historic, cultural, and contemporary significance of people indigenous to America and Nebraska. It also would recognize the contributions of those people.

Having a joint holiday was a compromise reached after Italian Americans objected. The original proposal called for replacing Columbus Day.

Infant screening

Newborns would be tested for a potentially fatal genetic condition called spinal muscular atrophy under LB 755, passed 47-0 Tuesday.

The bill, which includes several health-related measures, would add the test to the heel-prick blood test all Nebraska babies are given at birth. The panel of tests now screens for 32 conditions that can be prevented or reduced in severity if caught early and treated.

An Omaha couple, Chris Arnold and Paula Lavigne, pushed for the bill after losing their firstborn son to the condition at 5 months old. New treatments are now making a difference for children.

Spinal muscular atrophy, while rare, is the leading genetic, or inherited, killer of children younger than 2. On average, two babies are born in Nebraska each year with SMA.

Job discrimination