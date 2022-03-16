Highly infectious bird flu found in backyard flock in northeast Nebraska

The highly infectious bird flu circulating in the U.S. has been found in the Omaha metro area and northeast Nebraska, state officials announced Wednesday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the virus was found in wild geese in Douglas and Cedar Counties.

The state also announced Wednesday that, for the first time, the virus has been found in a domestic flock in Nebraska. That discovery was in a mixed-species backyard flock in Merrick County, which is southwest of Columbus.

Earlier this month, the virus also was found in a wild goose in Lincoln and a domestic flock in Pottawattamie County. When the virus was found outside of Council Bluffs, the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha closed its aviary to the public and locked indoors any birds that could be secured inside.

This form of bird flu is highly contagious and deadly among domestic birds, including chickens and turkeys. It is not as deadly to wild birds.

Nebraska State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley said the Merrick County farm where the virus was found has been quarantined. The birds will be euthanized and disposed of in an approved manner.

In accordance with USDA policy, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will establish a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the farm, which encourages poultry producers to be on heightened alert and practice good biosecurity measures.

Nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in 13 states have been killed this year because of avian influenza.

Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which often show no signs of illness. But studies suggest the virus can be tracked into secure chicken and turkey barns on equipment, workers, mice, small birds and even dust particles.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.