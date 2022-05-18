History Nebraska CEO who evoked praise and criticism to leave this summer

Trevor Jones, who worked aggressively to digitize Nebraska historical records and made other major changes at the state's premier historical organization, is leaving this summer.
Jones, who is CEO and executive director of History Nebraska, departs his post July 1.
Among the many changes during Jones' tenure was the name of the organization. It previously had been known as the Nebraska State Historical Society. The organization is an an independent Nebraska state agency that is governed by a 15-member board of trustees.
A major conflict that erupted during Jones' tenure centered on how to spend donations, with Jones emphasizing a digital transformation of records. The acrimony became so intense that History Nebraska formed its own foundation, independent of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. Jones also was criticized for requiring frequent performance reviews.
While he was criticized, he was also supported by board members who said Jones had enacted much-needed changes that led to increased use by the public and improved revenues.
David Levy, president of the board, announced Jones' departure in a statement Wednesday afternoon. He said Jones would be spending time with family traveling and exploring.
Neither Jones nor Levy could be reached for comment. In the statement, Levy said the board would meet to determine next steps.
Prior to leading History Nebraska, Jones managed the Historical Resources division at the Kentucky Historical Society.
History Nebraska employs more than 75 employees and manages seven historic sites and more than 30 buildings and properties.
