Ho-Chunk is prepared to spend $300 million to build casinos in South Sioux, Omaha, Lincoln

Opponents, led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, warned that the ballot initiatives would result in more bankruptcies, crime and numerous other social ills rooted in gambling addiction.

Ho-Chunk, which owns Atokad Park in South Sioux City, joined with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association to collect enough signatures to place the measures on Tuesday's ballot after a similar effort failed two years ago.

The horseman's group also will partner with Ho-Chunk's WarHorse Gaming, which will manage the new casinos at the three tracks.

If all goes well, construction is expected to begin next spring, Morgan said. The Lincoln and Omaha tracks, which already have facilities, could start offering casino gambling about six months later, he said. Morgan said it likely would take about nine months to open a casino at Atokad, where there currently is only a track.

More live racing dates will be added at each track as part of expanded gambling, he said. Most years, Ho-Chunk has held just one date of living racing at Atokad, the minimum required to maintain a state license.

"It's going to be a real boom for the racing industry and really rural Nebraska," he said.