Holdrege may become the westernmost Nebraska city with a mask mandate

Mask mandates might yet turn up west of Kearney. Holdrege could become the westernmost Nebraska community to require face coverings on Monday.
The Holdrege Board of Health — made up of the mayor, City Council president, police chief and two appointees — has recommended enacting the measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Newly retired City Council President Doug Simpson said he expects the ordinance “will probably go through.” His last meeting as a council member was Tuesday, so he’ll watch Monday's City Council public hearing as an interested citizen.
His council replacement, Mike Sisson, said he supports the mandate because he has family members who work in the medical field. He also has elderly parents.
Most people in town already wear masks when shopping, though there are some who seem "bound and determined not to wear them," he said. It only makes sense to try to keep others safe, he said.
"My gosh," Sisson said. "If we can get this stopped, let's do it."
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, allowing testimony in person at the City Hall Council Chambers and by Zoom, according to the City Clerk’s Office.
The council might try to skip its usual three readings to enact the emergency measure more quickly as local cases and statewide deaths attributed to the virus rise.
Holdrege, like Scottsbluff, North Platte, Lexington and many other Nebraska cities west of Kearney, had earlier passed a resolution encouraging people to wear masks.
But doctors, nurses and public health professionals testified in favor of a mask mandate during a health board meeting on Thursday in Holdrege, a hub of agricultural commerce about a half hour south and west of Kearney.
Some cited a need to protect hospital capacity in central Nebraska, including at the local Phelps Memorial Health Center, to keep space available for people with COVID-19 and other ailments.
One hospital worker told the Board of Health she spent hours trying to find a larger emergency room to take a stroke victim from Holdrege because of coronavirus cases taking up beds.
“A lot of people watched the meeting on YouTube,” City Councilwoman Mary McDermott said of the Board of Health meeting. “I didn’t even know we had that many doctors in Holdrege.”
Councilman Ben Johnson said he's "all for supporting people's rights," but that a global pandemic comes with "hard choices."
Johnson said he hopes the people who oppose the mask mandate understand that it would be temporary. But the majority of people he's spoken with "are in favor of a mandate."
"Our community is very special where we all tend to rise together and do what is best for everyone," he said.
If the council passes the mandate, Holdrege would join many of Nebraska’s largest cities in adopting similar requirements, including Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Grand Island, Fremont and Papillion.
The proposed city ordinance would require masks be worn indoors through Feb. 23, except by people seeking city and county and federal government services in a government building.
McDermott said she expects a big crowd with questions about masks and mandates. Simpson noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks to reduce the spread of the virus.
