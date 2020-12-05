Holdrege may become the westernmost Nebraska city with a mask mandate

Mask mandates might yet turn up west of Kearney. Holdrege could become the westernmost Nebraska community to require face coverings on Monday.

The Holdrege Board of Health — made up of the mayor, City Council president, police chief and two appointees — has recommended enacting the measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Newly retired City Council President Doug Simpson said he expects the ordinance “will probably go through.” His last meeting as a council member was Tuesday, so he’ll watch Monday's City Council public hearing as an interested citizen.

His council replacement, Mike Sisson, said he supports the mandate because he has family members who work in the medical field. He also has elderly parents.

Most people in town already wear masks when shopping, though there are some who seem "bound and determined not to wear them," he said. It only makes sense to try to keep others safe, he said.

"My gosh," Sisson said. "If we can get this stopped, let's do it."

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, allowing testimony in person at the City Hall Council Chambers and by Zoom, according to the City Clerk’s Office.