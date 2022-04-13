Holocaust education bill passes without amendment on racial massacres, slavery in U.S.

LINCOLN — Nebraska schools will have to teach about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide abroad under a bill passed by the Legislature Wednesday.

But Legislative Bill 888 won't require education about “slavery, lynching and racial massacres in the United States," after lawmakers under pressure from the Governor's Office removed an amendment added to the bill earlier.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who introduced the amendment, objected strenuously when lawmakers voted 27-13 to remove it on Monday. On Wednesday, he attempted unsuccessfully to add that language back into the bill before it passed on a 40-1 vote.

Wayne said he supports Holocaust education but believes schools should also acknowledge the massacres that have happened closer to home. He argued that removing the amendment sends a message to Black and other racial minorities that their history does not matter.

"This is deeply personal to me," Wayne said. "We cannot whitewash our history."

But Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, the sponsor of LB 888, defended her bill. She said lawmakers had been put in the uncomfortable position of either dropping the slavery and racial massacres amendment or seeing the Holocaust education bill fail this year.

"I am not willing to let this bill die without a fight because this bill is not about me," she said, saying it was about the millions of people who suffered from antisemitism.

Similar bills have been pushed for years by groups wanting to ensure that future generations learn the lessons of the Holocaust and the potential outcomes of unchecked hate. The Holocaust refers to the organized killing of about 6 million European Jews by the Nazis and their allies during World War II.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers said the addition of Wayne's amendment violated his policy against making substantial changes in bills designated as speaker priority bills, as LB 888 was. Hilgers said he was busy with other things when lawmakers adopted the amendment on a 31-0 vote last week and so he did not say anything at the time.

Wayne and others said members of Gov. Pete Ricketts' Policy Research Office had been the ones raising concerns about the amendment. On Wednesday, Ricketts said his office objected from a procedural standpoint.

"That was not anything to do with the content," he said.

However, Ricketts last year criticized the University of Nebraska-Lincoln over its new racial equity plan. He also backed a failed attempt by GOP gubernatorial candidate and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen to ban any imposition of critical race theory in the NU system. NU leaders opposed Pillen's measure, arguing, in part, that it was unnecessary.

Opponents of critical race theory use the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives. The theory itself is generally taught at the graduate level and refers to a way of looking at systems, institutions and laws through the lens of race and racism.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha argued Wednesday for including the slavery amendment in LB 888. He said children need to learn the true history of America.

"It's important to learn about the history of America to change America," he said.

But others said lawmakers should move forward with what they could now, rather than lose on both issues. Adding the amendment back into the bill Wednesday, the next-to-last day of the session, would have meant it would run out of time to get passed this year.

"Killing the bill would not be a win in the battle against White supremacy," said Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

Former Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha sponsored a similar Holocaust education bill in 2019, to which lawmakers added an amendment from former Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers requiring teaching about “slavery, lynching and racial massacres in America.” The measure died for lack of time.

