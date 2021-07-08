Horse racing tracks proposed for Bellevue, York, with eye toward casinos

In York, the Jensen and Alt families are teaming up to propose a track near the Interstate 80 and U.S. 81 interchange. They, too, have secured rights to the land. Their 5/8-mile track would offer both quarterhorse and thoroughbred racing. A casino, hotel, pool and two restaurants are proposed as part of the project.

Ken and Bev Jensen, Drew and Jane Jensen and Ryan and Sheri Alt have formed the corporation, TopGun LLC, to hold the land and property. The track itself would be operated by a nonprofit, Freedom Bay LLC, according to the application. A representative of their group couldn't be reached for comment.

The facility also could host rodeos, horse shows and provide other entertainment options for the York area, according to the application. The facility would be named Casino 353, after the York I-80 exit, according to the application. The track would be named Freedom Bay Race track.

The proposed horse racing tracks are on the July 16 agenda of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Tom Sage, executive director of the Racing and Gaming Commission, said the meeting is open to the public, and public comment will be taken. People can also comment ahead of time. The meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. at the commission's offices, 5903 Walker Ave. in Lincoln.