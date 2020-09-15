How COVID-19 has changed how political campaigns recruit college students

Campaigns are stressing the importance of requesting early ballots and getting them returned in time — Pantos predicted that more than 150,000 people in the district will have registered for absentee ballots by the time they are sent in late September. The Eastman campaign started its television advertising earlier than usual with an eye toward those ballots.

“There’s tremendous enthusiasm among college students and younger for this campaign, and we’re employing all levels of efforts to engage those folks and to then, through peer-to-peer methods, get their fellow college students to vote for Kara,” Pantos said.

Bacon campaign spokesman Kyle Clark said that while the pandemic has presented challenges, it hasn’t dampened enthusiasm among young people, pointing to a Students for Bacon group and college Republican groups at Creighton University and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Clark said the campaign is continuing to connect with students in classrooms through Zoom.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever experienced an election like this, at least not in the last hundred years,” Clark said. “In the middle of a pandemic, everything changes and you have to adapt.”