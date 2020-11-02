How the feds, the states and companies like Omaha-based ES&S are protecting the election

It didn’t take long for Homeland Security to trace the emails’ source to Iran. Foreign trolls are also once again active on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, seeking to sow division.

Given the many battleground states and districts — including Omaha’s 2nd Congressional District, because of Nebraska’s system of awarding an electoral vote to the top vote-getter in each congressional district — influencing only a few voters could affect the election’s outcome, Michigan State’s Holt said. Trump in 2016 won Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes out of more than 4 million cast.

And the Russians don’t need to actually change vote totals to make people distrust the election results. All they have to do is put out misinformation that makes people doubt the validity or fairness of the election.

“That’s much more difficult to lock down compared to voter registration information that’s on a server somewhere,” Holt said. He said if the election turns out to be particularly close and false claims of fraud go out widely, “I can see this going sideways pretty quickly.”

Evnen agrees that the biggest foreign threat to the election will not come from hacking votes but from misinformation on social media.