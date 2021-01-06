Hundreds gather at Nebraska State Capitol to support Trump

But, the Omaha man said, Congress should delay counting the Electoral College votes, a largely ceremonial act, in order to "take a serious look at the allegations that have been put out there" regarding fraud in battleground states.

Other attendees of Wednesday's rally said they, too, believe the election was stolen from Trump and echoed the president's numerous false claims that have circulated on social media and cable television.

Talli Kratochvil of Pleasant Dale and Tina Cole of Lincoln pointed to what they said was a "circumvention of the Constitution" by election officials in Pennsylvania to accept and count ballots arriving by mail three days after Election Day.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, citing case law that grants election officials discretion in implementing election law, granted extra time for counties to accept and count mail-in ballots.

That decision has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has not indicated whether it will hear the case.

Kratochvil and Cole said the unwillingness of elected leaders — they named Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer — to look into the unsubstantiated claims brought them to the Capitol on Wednesday.