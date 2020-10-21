Hundreds of Nebraskans were potentially falsely told they could not vote

The Secretary of State’s Office, in its letter to the ACLU on Tuesday, confirmed issues with the ACLU-identified voters, including 105 people who were improperly told they couldn’t vote, although they weren’t registered.

Evnen’s letter said election officials would notify only the 51 people who were registered and told they couldn’t vote. It said the county letters ask the recipients to contact officials about any errors.

Evnen spokeswoman Cindi Allen said that more than 1.2 million Nebraskans are registered to vote and that the 51 voters in question have been “returned to the voter rolls.”

The letter from Evnen also mentioned that ACLU of Nebraska had sent information on voting in September to more than 9,000 people on the list or in county jails. It suggested voting provisionally if otherwise denied.

Voter advocates, including ACLU of Nebraska, argue that people tend to believe government officials writing to say they are ineligible to vote, and said officials should correct their mistakes in writing.

They said they do not suspect county or state election officials of doing anything nefarious, but said everybody involved wants the people who are eligible to vote and want to do so to vote.