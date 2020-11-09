'I finally got my wish': Sen. Groene, who wants herd immunity, catches coronavirus

A Department of Health and Human Services contact tracer told him that the last day he would "possibly" need to quarantine would be Tuesday.

So he said he could attend this week's legislative meeting but is opting not to.

Groene said his symptoms were "no more than a minor flu" that lasted 10 days. He had night sweats and an afternoon fever of about 100 degrees for three days. The blessing, he said, is that he was able to catch up on needed sleep and is now invigorated as he prepares for the legislative session, which begins in January.

That wasn't the case for Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who contracted the virus in May and spent five weeks hospitalized with impaired lungs. Still, Groene said he knows a lot of people who are continuing to go about their lives and who don't live in fear.

"I had it, I got over it and everything's fine," he said. "I have no unique story. This happens 99.9% of the time."

His disappointment is that it took four days to get his test results back.

He said his wife has had no symptoms.