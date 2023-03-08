LINCOLN — The owner of Nebraska Crossing wants to transform the shopping mall into a destination able to draw 15 million visitors annually and lure retailers such as Ikea, Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel and Nordstrom.

Rod Yates described his vision to state lawmakers Wednesday: the project would offer shopping and dining, entertainment venues, hotels, youth sports fields and more and could have more than $1 billion in sales.

It would occupy some 1,000 acres surrounding the intersection of Interstate 80 and U.S Highway 31, south of Gretna, where it would draw from both the Omaha and Lincoln markets and from people in nearby states.

But Yates told members of the Legislature's Revenue Committee that the project can't happen without tax incentives from the state.

"This could be the front door to Nebraska, if we do it right," he said. "These incentives will allow us to attract just phenomenal, unique retail and entertainment destinations."

Yates testified in favor of Legislative Bill 692, introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, who chairs the Revenue Committee. The bill would allow a different sales tax structure for what are called "Good Life Transformational Projects."

Projects would be eligible based on development costs and the number of jobs directly or indirectly created. The qualifying levels would vary by size of the city and county.

As introduced, the bill would provide for a state sales tax of 6% within the project area, rather than the usual 5.5% rate. Up to half of the sales taxes collected from the project area would be used to pay off bonds or other financing for the development.

Under an amendment Linehan filed Tuesday, the state sales tax rate would be 2.75% within the project area. Yates said the intent is for the project to charge its own 2.75% transaction tax, with proceeds from the new tax going to finance the development.

However, the legislative fiscal office questioned whether the bill would violate a multistate agreement that streamlines sales tax collection for retailers. The agreement requires that states have only one state sales tax rate.

Linehan said she will work to address that question so the bill can go forward. She said that retail projects do not qualify for existing business tax incentive programs.

"I know with a project that has this much potential, we have to find a way to do it," she said. "I don't think we could have a better gateway to Nebraska than this project."

Linehan noted that the proposed development is in the same area as several other attractions, including Schramm Park State Recreation Area, the Strategic Air and Space Museum, the Holy Family Shrine and Mahoney State Park. Lawmakers also are discussing the possibility of developing a large lake along the Platte River nearby.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill. But Linehan answered possible criticisms about the state giving up tax revenues to aid businesses, saying that those tax revenues would not exist if the development never happened.

Several testifiers said the proposal has the potential to rival Kansas City's Legends Outlets mall, which Yates co-developed. That project has a speedway, a casino, a Major League Soccer stadium, a massive Nebraska Furniture Mart and other shopping, dining and entertainment options. The development brings in $2 billion in retail sales annually.

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans supported the bill, saying that Yates has turned a struggling strip mall into one of the most successful retail developments in the state.

Sales taxes generated from Nebraska Crossing grew from $275,000 in 2012 to $8.4 million last year, while property tax collections shot up as well. About 30% of the shoppers are from out-of-state.

