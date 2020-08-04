In changing landscape, will Iowa hang on to its first-in-the-nation presidential caucus?

WASHINGTON — Iowa has to defend its place at the front of the presidential nominating line in an effort that is both bipartisan and never-ending.
Both parties are preparing for their national conventions this month. Those every-four-years gatherings inevitably feature discussions about why Iowa and New Hampshire still get first crack at winnowing the presidential fields.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb says some hard conversations about the nominating calendar can be expected going into the 2024 cycle.
“What the end result is none of us know and none of us have a preconceived notion,” Kleeb said. “But certainly that is going to be discussed, because communities of color, rightfully so, want a larger voice in the early states.”
Kleeb was among a group of Democrats who submitted a resolution ahead of this year’s convention calling to preserve and build on reforms made previously to their party’s nominating process. Those previous changes included limits on the role of so-called superdelegates, for example.
Their resolution doesn’t explicitly talk about the order of states, and both parties seem inclined to keep a laser focus on winning in November and put off internal process fights for down the road.
But any future discussions about how to pick nominees are bound to include the calendar. The fact that Iowa gets the earliest spot, after all, is not the result of any grand design.
“It was all purely historical accidents,” said Dennis Goldford, political science professor at Drake University. “If Jimmy Carter had never become president, nobody would have paid any attention to Iowa.”
In the past other states have sought to unilaterally move their dates, but when they’ve encroached too far, the national parties have shoved them back in line.
One reason officials in other states want to move their voting earlier is that they want more attention to their own parochial issues. But some of those pushing for a shake-up have a more philosophical motivation — they object to relatively small, mostly white and largely rural states playing such a prominent role in selecting the nation’s top leader.
Iowa Democrats didn’t do themselves any favors this year when a complicated process and technical problems translated into a lack of results released on caucus night.
“Iowa always has to defend the position of the caucuses in the nomination process against all sorts of arguments,” Goldford said. “And the colossal failure of the caucuses this past time around to yield anything in the way of a reportable result that made sense just gives the critics a lot more ammunition.”
Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann defended and expressed sympathy for his counterparts on the other side. As much as they fight over issues and candidates, Kaufmann said, the two parties work together to protect the state’s first-in-the-nation status.
And Iowa Republicans had their own challenges in 2012, when they initially said Mitt Romney had won a squeaker. Only later did they say it was Rick Santorum who actually come out ahead.
Kaufmann said there are fewer rumblings on the Republican side these days about coming for Iowa’s spot, which he credited in part to President Donald Trump’s support for keeping Iowa first.
He also objected to suggestions that Iowa isn’t diverse enough for its prominent role. Iowa brings the benefits of a smaller state in which candidates can cover a lot of territory and access a cheaper media. That bolsters the concept that anyone can be president, he said.
“You cannot start in California or New York or Texas,” Kaufmann said. “You can’t do that because it costs too much money.”
Kaufmann said he has shared with colleagues from other states at times just how much time and money is required to put on the Iowa contests — time and money that must be supplied by the parties. Their desire for that one night of glory tends to fade at that point, he said.
What the future holds for Iowa’s role in presidential politics is unclear, but Goldford noted that the caucuses have proved helpful to candidates who need to build up their name recognition and have limited resources to do so.
That importance could be declining as candidates have so many more venues to get their message out — from 24-hour cable news stations to social media.
Goldford also noted that the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden finished fourth in this year’s caucuses, which traditionally could have spelled the end of his candidacy.
But instead Biden shrugged off that poor — and delayed — result and continued on to victory.
“People saw this time that a candidate emerged without any real input from the Iowa caucuses, as it turned out,” Goldford said.
