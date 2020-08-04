In changing landscape, will Iowa hang on to its first-in-the-nation presidential caucus?

And Iowa Republicans had their own challenges in 2012, when they initially said Mitt Romney had won a squeaker. Only later did they say it was Rick Santorum who actually come out ahead.

Kaufmann said there are fewer rumblings on the Republican side these days about coming for Iowa’s spot, which he credited in part to President Donald Trump’s support for keeping Iowa first.

He also objected to suggestions that Iowa isn’t diverse enough for its prominent role. Iowa brings the benefits of a smaller state in which candidates can cover a lot of territory and access a cheaper media. That bolsters the concept that anyone can be president, he said.

“You cannot start in California or New York or Texas,” Kaufmann said. “You can’t do that because it costs too much money.”

Kaufmann said he has shared with colleagues from other states at times just how much time and money is required to put on the Iowa contests — time and money that must be supplied by the parties. Their desire for that one night of glory tends to fade at that point, he said.

What the future holds for Iowa’s role in presidential politics is unclear, but Goldford noted that the caucuses have proved helpful to candidates who need to build up their name recognition and have limited resources to do so.