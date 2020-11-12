Indoor vaping banned, hot car rescues allowed as new laws take effect in Nebraska

Deer hunting. Landowners and immediate family members can get special permits to hunt on their own property during a three-day weekend prior to the start of the regular rifle deer season. A landowner can get up to four permits for $5 each, but no more than two can be for adults and no more than two for youth under age 19. Permits will be available next year. The current rifle season starts Saturday.

Home clips. Barbers can now cut hair in customers' homes if the customers have physical or mental conditions that limit their ability to get out of the house or if the customers are responsible for caring for a disabled person at home. Barbers must get a permit to provide home services. Hair stylists and nail technicians already can provide home services in similar situations. The new law adds customers limited by their mental conditions to the list of those they can serve.

Newborn testing. A potentially fatal genetic condition called spinal muscular atrophy will be added to the list of conditions that Nebraska babies are to get tested for at birth. Heel-prick blood tests already screen for 32 conditions that can be prevented or reduced in severity if caught early and treated. Spinal muscular atrophy, while rare, is the leading genetic, or inherited, killer of children younger than 2.