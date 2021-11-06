Infrastructure bill passed by Congress includes $2.5 billion for Nebraska roads

Nebraska is set to receive billions of dollars from the federal government for roads and other infrastructure after passage by Congress of a long-awaited bill.
The $1 trillion package heads to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it in the near future. The bipartisan plan includes billions of dollars for items viewed as traditional infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public transit, airports, the electric grid and other areas.
In most of those categories, it remains to be seen how much money Nebraska will receive. But a few state-level figures were shared by the office of Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., in August after the Senate passed the bill.
Nebraska will receive about $2.5 billion to maintain and repair roads and highways. The state will also receive $216 million for two programs that provide low-interest loans for building or improving water and wastewater systems.
Nebraska is poised to receive millions more dollars to help fund other areas of critical infrastructure.
The bill includes a total of $40 billion for the nation's bridges, $27.5 billion of which will be divided among the states based on a formula. Fischer's office noted that of the Nebraska's 15,348 bridges, 1,302 are classified as structurally deficient.
The bill will also send $15 billion to a federal grant program that funds improvements at U.S. airports. Earlier this year, Nebraska received more than $12 million from the program, according to Fischer's office.
Other priorities slated to receive funding include improvements to ports and waterways, broadband and freight transportation systems.
The bill, which is different from a Democrat-crafted social spending package, has broad support, including in Nebraska, where labor unions and chambers of commerce have endorsed the plan.
Still, Nebraska's all-Republican congressional delegation was split in both chambers. When the Senate approved the bill, Fischer voted in favor, while Sen. Ben Sasse voted against it.
In the House, which passed the bill late Friday night, Rep. Don Bacon voted in favor, while Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith voted against it.
Bacon, a three-term congressman who represents the Omaha-centric 2nd District, said in September that he would vote for the bill as long as it remained separate from the larger social spending proposal, which it did.
The larger package, which was once more than $3 trillion and is now just under $2 trillion, is expected to come up for a vote later this month. It is not likely to earn support from Republicans, including Bacon.
“Congress holds the purse, and we owe it to our constituents to remain fiscally conservative with our federal spending," Bacon said in a statement. "They are the ones who will pick up the tab, and I believe they deserve better.”
Bacon was one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill.
He pointed to a poll showing that roughly 70% of his constituents support the bill. He also noted that Fischer and Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa voted in favor of the bill, which is funded in large part by repurposing unspent COVID-19 relief money.
“This bill makes our nation stronger and more competitive for years to come," Bacon said.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.