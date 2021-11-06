Infrastructure bill passed by Congress includes $2.5 billion for Nebraska roads

Other priorities slated to receive funding include improvements to ports and waterways, broadband and freight transportation systems.

The bill, which is different from a Democrat-crafted social spending package, has broad support, including in Nebraska, where labor unions and chambers of commerce have endorsed the plan.

Still, Nebraska's all-Republican congressional delegation was split in both chambers. When the Senate approved the bill, Fischer voted in favor, while Sen. Ben Sasse voted against it.

In the House, which passed the bill late Friday night, Rep. Don Bacon voted in favor, while Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith voted against it.

Bacon, a three-term congressman who represents the Omaha-centric 2nd District, said in September that he would vote for the bill as long as it remained separate from the larger social spending proposal, which it did.

The larger package, which was once more than $3 trillion and is now just under $2 trillion, is expected to come up for a vote later this month. It is not likely to earn support from Republicans, including Bacon.