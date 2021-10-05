Interest groups pitch plans to spend Nebraska's billion from American Rescue Plan Act

Dozens of groups on Tuesday pitched their ideas for how Nebraska should spend the more than $1 billion it is slated to receive from the federal government’s most recent COVID-19 relief package.
Representatives of business, higher education, nonprofits, agriculture, health care and other organizations offered their wish lists to the Legislature's Appropriations Committee. They spoke to challenges that the pandemic either created or intensified, like workforce shortages, and access to basic needs such as food, housing, child care, broadband and behavioral health support.
As testifiers pitched their priorities, they used words like “transformative” and “once-in-a-lifetime” to describe the potential that lies in the state’s trough of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
Nebraska was allocated a little over $1 billion in federal relief funds, split into two equal payments. It has so far received one payment of $520 million, according to Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who chairs the Appropriations Committee. The state has until the end of 2024 to earmark the money and until the end of 2026 to spend it.
Nebraska was also allocated another $128 million in funding for capital projects under the American Rescue Plan.
Tom Bergquist, director of the State’s Legislative Fiscal Office, cautioned lawmakers Tuesday. There’s flexibility in how the funding can be used, he said, but the federal government can make the state repay the money if it uses it incorrectly.
And, Bergquist said, if programs are started with the money, it’ll be the state’s responsibility to start paying for those programs out of its own pocket later on.
“We’re really looking for that one-time spend that’s going to last over a long time," Stinner said.
Some testifiers offered proposals in the form of comprehensive plans on Tuesday, while others came with one or two specific requests.
Jason Hayes of the Nebraska State Education Association, for example, brought a simple proposal: A one-time $1,000 bonus payment to every K-12 public school teacher and education support employee to encourage staff recruitment and retention.
Agriculture groups brought a proposal totaling $607 million, including $100 million for broadband. Overall, Ken Herz, past president of the Nebraska Cattlemen, highlighted the ag leaders' aims to boost rural economic development and supply chain resiliency.
Jeremy Nordquist with Nebraska Medicine, who spoke for a long list of health care providers, proposed keeping some of the funding in reserves to meet potential needs related to the pandemic. Among the other needs he listed were mental health support and retention incentives for health care workers.
“Our organizations believe we need to make key investments in Nebraska’s health care system to resoundingly defeat COVID, rebuild our health care workforce, and come out of the pandemic with a stronger health care system that is better-equipped to meet the physical and behavioral health needs of all Nebraskans,” he said.
Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system, brought a list of ideas he said represent existing university strengths and priorities. The projects would have long-term impacts, he said.
They include a new UNK-UNMC Rural Health Complex with a goal to educate and keep more health care workers in rural Nebraska, a building at the future UNL-USDA agricultural research facility with room for research and ag-tech startups, a UNMC pancreatic cancer research institute and more.
“I am truly excited about every item on this list,” Carter said. “These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for the State of Nebraska.”
Carter also expressed support for a proposal from business groups to expand a state internship program.
The 26-page joint proposal from those business-focused organizations is also full of detail. It's sorted into themes: workforce; business relief and growth; quality of place; and diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Although several initiatives are featured in this proposal, one common thread binds them together — workforce,” Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, said in a press release. “Everywhere we go across the state, lack of available talent is the number one issue holding us back from full economic recovery.”
Erin Feichtinger of the Omaha nonprofit Together spoke about housing needs identified by nonprofits. Their recommendations, she said, included increasing the availability of affordable housing and investing $40 million in homelessness prevention programs.
"I do not need to tell any of you, I'm sure, that the pandemic exacerbated existing, lingering crises in housing across the state," she said. "Our client numbers and caseloads have been steadily climbing but exploded almost immediately in March of 2020."
Some testifiers vouched for the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery & Investment Act enacted earlier this year. This summer, 125 organizations requested a total of nearly $335 million through that program to fund construction projects delayed by the pandemic. The bill included $15 million in state funding and leaves additional federal funding open-ended.
Bill sponsor Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said Tuesday that he still intends to ask that all qualified proposals be funded, but he did not know a timeline for determining how many applicants qualify.
Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to bring his plan for spending the money in the form of a bill in the legislative session that starts in January. That bill will work its way through the Appropriations Committee, where there will be more opportunities for public input before the committee makes its recommendations to the full Legislature.
Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, who proposed the study that prompted Tuesday's hearing, said filtering through all of their ideas will involve identifying priorities, ensuring the money is used as one-time funding, and listening to voices from across the state.
After the hearing, she said she was excited about the variety of the requests heard, and pointed out that the Appropriations Committee members represent geographically diverse areas of Nebraska.
“When we do go through priorities, I feel really confident that we’re going to be able to support all of the state and all of the state’s needs,” she said.