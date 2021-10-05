Interest groups pitch plans to spend Nebraska's billion from American Rescue Plan Act

Bill sponsor Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said Tuesday that he still intends to ask that all qualified proposals be funded, but he did not know a timeline for determining how many applicants qualify.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to bring his plan for spending the money in the form of a bill in the legislative session that starts in January. That bill will work its way through the Appropriations Committee, where there will be more opportunities for public input before the committee makes its recommendations to the full Legislature.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, who proposed the study that prompted Tuesday's hearing, said filtering through all of their ideas will involve identifying priorities, ensuring the money is used as one-time funding, and listening to voices from across the state.

After the hearing, she said she was excited about the variety of the requests heard, and pointed out that the Appropriations Committee members represent geographically diverse areas of Nebraska.

“When we do go through priorities, I feel really confident that we’re going to be able to support all of the state and all of the state’s needs,” she said.

