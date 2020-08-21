 Skip to main content
Interim director of Nebraska's Division of Developmental Disabilities becomes permanent
LINCOLN — Anthony “Tony” Green will drop his interim title and become Nebraska’s permanent director of developmental disabilities on Monday, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

AnthonyGreen

Anthony Green

The governor announced Friday that he had chosen Green, a long-time state employee, to lead the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Developmental Disabilities.

Green has been interim director of the division since March. Prior to that time, he was the division’s deputy director. He began his career as a services coordinator for the division in 1990. He also worked for the HHS Division of Children and Family Services, where he was a deputy director from March 2013 to January 2015 and interim director from January to August 2015.

“Tony is a veteran leader with significant institutional knowledge,” Ricketts said. “Tony has a great reputation in the community, and he has the trust of leadership, his peers, as well as DD (Developmental Disabilities) stakeholders and advocates.”

Green, of Omaha, has a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College.

martha.stoddard@owh.com

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

