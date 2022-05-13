Interim Nebraska US Attorney Jan Sharp to retire

Jan W. Sharp, a career prosecutor and the current interim U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska, will retire at the end of May.
In his 40-year career, Sharp first served as a deputy Lancaster County attorney in Lincoln before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office in Omaha in 1988. He spent most of his career in criminal prosecution, and twice served as the district's criminal chief.
In 2018, former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly appointed Sharp as his first assistant U.S. attorney. When Kelly resigned in February 2021, Sharp was appointed to take his place until a successor was nominated and confirmed.
Kelly, who was nominated for the office by former President Donald Trump, was one of dozens of Trump-era U.S. attorneys asked to resign by the Biden administration. It’s fairly customary for U.S. attorneys to leave their positions after a new president is in office, but the departures are not automatic. The Justice Department asked Kelly's predecessor, Deborah Gilg, and others to resign shortly after Trump took office.
With Sharp's retirement, the U.S. District Court will appoint a successor to serve in an interim role until Biden nominates an attorney, who then must be confirmed by the Senate. The Biden administration has not yet named a nominee for the position.
