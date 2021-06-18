Investigation of Omaha-area child welfare contract raises echoes of the past

St. Francis was awarded the contract in July 2019 after offering to do the job for 40% less than PromiseShip, the only other bidder. State officials have since signed a new contract with St. Francis that wiped out the cost differential.

The new contract was signed in late January, after interim St. Francis CEO William Clark told state lawmakers that the agency would be out of money to operate by Feb. 12, unless Nebraska agreed to pay more. The $147.3 million emergency contract ends Feb. 28, 2023, the month after Gov. Pete Ricketts is term-limited out of office.

On Friday, Tom Kenny, an Omaha attorney hired by the investigative committee, reviewed the flaws he sees in the state's procurement process. He said the process allows state agencies broad discretion in seeking and awarding contracts and does not provide many options for appealing their decisions.