Investigation of Omaha-area child welfare contract raises echoes of the past

LINCOLN — Testimony in a legislative investigation of the problematic contract for managing Omaha-area child welfare cases began Friday with the words of baseball great Yogi Berra.
"It's déjà vu all over again," former State Sen. Kathy Campbell of Lincoln told a panel of lawmakers.
Ten years ago, she headed up a legislative investigation into the state's disastrous attempt to privatize the oversight of child welfare cases statewide. The effort was plagued with turmoil, and four of the five original contractors ended up dropping or losing their contracts within two years.
On Friday, Campbell provided an overview of that history to the committee that has been charged with looking into how Nebraska ended up signing a $197 million, five-year contract with St. Francis Ministries.
The Kansas-based nonprofit replaced PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that had managed Douglas and Sarpy County child welfare cases for almost a decade. Originally called the Nebraska Families Collaborative, PromiseShip was the sole survivor of the statewide privatization effort.
St. Francis was awarded the contract in July 2019 after offering to do the job for 40% less than PromiseShip, the only other bidder. State officials have since signed a new contract with St. Francis that wiped out the cost differential.
The new contract was signed in late January, after interim St. Francis CEO William Clark told state lawmakers that the agency would be out of money to operate by Feb. 12, unless Nebraska agreed to pay more. The $147.3 million emergency contract ends Feb. 28, 2023, the month after Gov. Pete Ricketts is term-limited out of office.
On Friday, Tom Kenny, an Omaha attorney hired by the investigative committee, reviewed the flaws he sees in the state's procurement process. He said the process allows state agencies broad discretion in seeking and awarding contracts and does not provide many options for appealing their decisions.
Kenny sued the state on behalf of PromiseShip and has represented losing companies in other high-profile cases, including the bidding process used to choose three companies to manage Medicaid services for the state. The committee has hired Marnie Jensen, another Omaha attorney with expertise in procurement, as well.
Friday's hearing also included presentations by Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward and Tyler Mahood, his legislative aide. Mahood described the state's procurement process, while Kolterman talked about his proposal to allow losing bidders to seek judicial review.
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha introduced the resolution creating the investigative committee. Under a separate bill, the Legislature will conduct a related study of whether Nebraska should continue contracting with private entities to manage child welfare cases.
