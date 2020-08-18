Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne calls for resignation of U.S. postmaster general

WASHINGTON — Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is pushing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign.

Axne cited postal changes under DeJoy that have led to reported delivery slowdowns and raised questions about whether mail-in ballots will be collected in time to be counted in the upcoming election. DeJoy has said the changes will improve service over time.

Axne said she supports legislation from House Democrats to reverse the operational changes and provide billions to the service.

“While additional funding and operational changes are still necessary to solve this crisis, I have no faith that the current postal service leadership can be trusted to undo the damage,” Axne said. "He’s not doing the job that he was put in place to do.”

Axne made her comments during a Zoom-based press conference Tuesday that also featured Iowa postal workers who expressed concern about the recent changes, which include mail processing machines being removed and overtime denied.