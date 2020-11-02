Iowa, Nebraska's 2nd District see a final flurry of campaigning

Meanwhile, the district's congressional race is going down to the wire. Democratic challenger Kara Eastman criticized Republican incumbent Rep. Don Bacon last week for directing work on behalf of his official congressional office to a company owned by the same man who also owns a consulting business paid by Bacon’s campaign. Bacon said he followed all of the rules and the spending was approved by House bodies in charge of reviewing official communications.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen, a Republican, said in a letter Friday that he’d been “given to believe” that Eastman campaign organizers said they could get ballots for voters, a practice that’s prohibited for candidates and campaign staff.

Nebraska Democrats said the organizers Evnen named actually work for the state party and therefore face no such prohibition. The Eastman campaign described Evnen’s letter as a “contrived” controversy.