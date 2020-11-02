Iowa, Nebraska's 2nd District see a final flurry of campaigning

WASHINGTON — Breathe deep, the end of yet another grueling election cycle is in sight.
Iowa is once again a presidential battleground, with competitive races up and down the ballot as well. Vice President Mike Pence visited there last week and so did U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, stumping for Republican candidates.
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are both hoping to pull an electoral vote out of Nebraska’s 2nd District.
The president came to Omaha for a rally to show his commitment to holding the district, while Democrats said their candidate has been making his pitch without hosting “superspreader” events around the country. They also criticized the management of Trump’s Omaha rally, which left some attendees stranded in the cold for hours.
Meanwhile, the district's congressional race is going down to the wire. Democratic challenger Kara Eastman criticized Republican incumbent Rep. Don Bacon last week for directing work on behalf of his official congressional office to a company owned by the same man who also owns a consulting business paid by Bacon’s campaign. Bacon said he followed all of the rules and the spending was approved by House bodies in charge of reviewing official communications.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen, a Republican, said in a letter Friday that he’d been “given to believe” that Eastman campaign organizers said they could get ballots for voters, a practice that’s prohibited for candidates and campaign staff.
Nebraska Democrats said the organizers Evnen named actually work for the state party and therefore face no such prohibition. The Eastman campaign described Evnen’s letter as a “contrived” controversy.
And the U.S. Senate was in session last week just long enough to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who had the backing of all four Nebraska and Iowa senators.
In other news:
Electric or ethanol
A group of Senate Democrats unveiled legislation recently that would require all new vehicles to be zero emission by 2035.
Backers of the proposal say it would help tackle climate change and improve public health by reducing the premature deaths caused by pollution from gasoline engines.
“The future of our planet is at stake, and so is the future of our economy,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said in touting the bill.
But Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters that it’s fine if Americans want to choose electric cars but said mandating the elimination of all gasoline engines would hurt the ethanol industry and the Midwestern grain farmers who supply them.
“This proposal by leading Democrats would absolutely destroy Iowa’s economy,” Grassley said.
Get well soon
State Sen. Kate Bolz, a Democrat, is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. She’s challenging longtime Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in Nebraska’s 1st District.
In a virtual press conference on Friday, she reiterated the importance of further pandemic relief measures in Congress and faulted Fortenberry for not supporting a bipartisan proposal.
Fortenberry has touted his backing of previous relief packages and his work to direct assistance to Nebraska businesses.
“I think everybody needs to roll up their sleeves and come to the table with a solution,” Bolz said.
