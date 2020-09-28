Is a cap on payday loan rates about protecting the poor or eliminating a service?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — With the benefit of hindsight, Phil Davis would have found a different way to provide Christmas for his son.

But 10 years ago, he was young and struggling. A car repair bill had eaten up most of his paycheck. He had already tapped the bank of Mom and Dad several times. And he had a 3-year-old eagerly looking forward to the holiday.

So he borrowed $500 from a payday lender, paying a $75 fee for the two-week loan. He figured he could cover it with his next paycheck.

Except that other expenses cropped up over those two weeks and he didn’t have enough money to pay off the loan. He paid another fee to keep the loan another two weeks. Then he did it again and again and again, every two weeks for more than three years.

By the time Davis finally put together $500 out of his income tax refund, he had paid more than $5,800 in fees to the quick-cash business.

That’s why the Gretna man supports Initiative 428, a proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot that seeks to cap loan rates for payday lenders at 36% annually.

“As I look back on it, it’s frustrating to think how much money I could have had to do other things with,” Davis said. “I feel like right now they are robbing from the poor and giving to the rich.”