Is a cap on payday loan rates about protecting the poor or eliminating a service?

LINCOLN — With the benefit of hindsight, Phil Davis would have found a different way to provide Christmas for his son.
But 10 years ago, he was young and struggling. A car repair bill had eaten up most of his paycheck. He had already tapped the bank of Mom and Dad several times. And he had a 3-year-old eagerly looking forward to the holiday.
So he borrowed $500 from a payday lender, paying a $75 fee for the two-week loan. He figured he could cover it with his next paycheck.
Except that other expenses cropped up over those two weeks and he didn’t have enough money to pay off the loan. He paid another fee to keep the loan another two weeks. Then he did it again and again and again, every two weeks for more than three years.
By the time Davis finally put together $500 out of his income tax refund, he had paid more than $5,800 in fees to the quick-cash business.
That’s why the Gretna man supports Initiative 428, a proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot that seeks to cap loan rates for payday lenders at 36% annually.
“As I look back on it, it’s frustrating to think how much money I could have had to do other things with,” Davis said. “I feel like right now they are robbing from the poor and giving to the rich.”
A coalition of groups called Nebraskans for Responsible Lending collected more than 120,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot. The effort began after advocates struck out with legislative attempts to limit the costs of payday loans.
Such loans, also known as cash advances, check advances or delayed deposit loans, are a type of short-term, high-cost borrowing that people use to get small amounts of immediate cash.
The lenders typically charge a 15% fee, rather than traditional interest, for a short time period. For example, a customer could write a $100 check dated two weeks into the future, and the lender would give that person $85 cash.
Advocates for the ballot initiative argue that payday lenders cater to people who are desperate and often have little money to spare. Yet they end up paying much higher rates than others for credit. A state report showed that payday borrowers in Nebraska last year ended up paying an average of 405% annual rate.
The 1994 state law authorizing payday lenders in Nebraska exempted them from the general 16% cap on interest rates.
As a result, borrowers can end up in a spiral of debt, in which they pay hundreds or thousands of dollars in fees over time and fall farther and farther behind financially. Some lose bank accounts or even end up in bankruptcy.
“My perspective is that high interest rates are immoral,” said the Rev. Damian Zuerlein, who ministers at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha and is one of the petition sponsors. “It penalizes the poor. It penalizes the person who is in an emergency situation, it just makes their life much worse.”
But industry representatives say the proposed cap would drive most, if not all, payday lenders out of business and leave their customers without good alternatives when they need money.
The ballot measure would mean capping fees at $1.38 per $100, well below the margin needed to cover costs for a business that sees large numbers of defaulted loans, according to Kent Rogert, a lobbyist for the Nebraska Financial Services Association. He said the default rate ranges from 25% to 40%.
Greg Wittmeier, chief operating officer for EZ Money, said his company probably would close seven of its nine Nebraska stores if the measure passes. That would be 22 or 23 jobs lost and multiple storefronts left vacant. He predicted that the same would hold true for other companies.
“They’re essentially not lowering the interest on a product, they are ending the product altogether,” he said. “The vacuum that will be left behind will be filled by more costly alternatives.”
They argue that payday lenders fill a need for people who need small amounts of cash and either do not qualify for more traditional types of credit or opt for a quicker route to get money.
Reports compiled by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, which regulates payday lenders, showed that about 50,000 people took out payday loans in the state last year. The average loan was for $362 and the average person got 10 loans over the course of the year.
“Our customers by and large, choose the service,” Wittmeier said. “It’s a convenience.”
Both sides point to the 16 other states, plus the District of Columbia, that have caps of 36% or less on payday lending or that prohibit payday lending entirely. Ballot initiatives were used to impose the 36% caps in South Dakota, Colorado and Montana.
Congress also passed a 36% cap for active-duty military personnel after the Defense Department reported that payday lending was negatively affecting military readiness and the morale of troops.
Rogert said the caps drove out payday lenders and forced people to turn to costlier and less regulated options, such as pawnshops, bank overdraft fees or unregulated online lenders. The Community Financial Services Association of America said more South Dakotans reported having overdue medical bills and paying only the minimum on their credit cards after the rate cap passed.
But advocates said people in those states have turned to other, less-costly alternatives. A Brookings Institution study found that the number of unsecured and payday alternative loans issued by credit unions increased after the South Dakota measure passed. In Omaha, a new entity called Lending Link Credit Solutions offers lower-cost, alternative loans.
Advocates launched their first television advertisement this week, with backing from Nebraska Appleseed, Voices for Children in Nebraska, the Women’s Fund of Omaha, the American Civil Liberties Union and a pair of Washington, D.C., groups that have supported other efforts to curb payday lending, the Sixteen Thirty Fund and the Fairness Project.
Opponents have not so far organized a campaign against the ballot measure. However, three people with ties to the payday lending industry filed separate lawsuits challenging the initiative after signatures were counted. Rogert said future legal challenges may be possible if the measure passes.
