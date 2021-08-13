Is there such a thing as too many nonprofits? Nebraska state senator wants to know

LINCOLN — State Sen. Terrell McKinney has a question for nonprofits: What is your plan to alleviate the need for your organization?
“We’ve had feel-good programs for forever, but communities like North Omaha are still the most impoverished,” he said.
Members of the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee on Friday heard testimony on a study McKinney proposed looking into the effects of an oversaturation of nonprofits and philanthropy in densely populated, high-poverty areas. The study is underway.
McKinney previously told The World-Herald that his experience growing up and working in North Omaha prompted the study. He saw a lack of investment by businesses, he said, while millions went to nonprofits year after year. He now represents the 11th District, which covers most of North Omaha.
After the hearing, McKinney shared data showing that 34% of people in his district lived in poverty in 1991. In years since, it stayed within a range of about 32% to 41% and was at 33.5% as of 2019.
There’s a need for nonprofits and philanthropists in our communities, McKinney said. But some nonprofits and philanthropists are viewed by some community members as self-serving while operating under a guise of benefiting North Omaha. A term for this, he said: “poverty pimp” — a label that implies profiting from misfortune, not truly wanting to eliminate it.
“The current nonprofit-industrial complex lacks balance,” McKinney said. “Especially when it comes to working itself out of existence.”
At one point, he mentioned entities that buy land and have minimal impact but benefit from low property taxes and outbid community groups.
“In Omaha, we have the Land Bank, which is a nonprofit that houses a majority of its property that’s in North Omaha,” McKinney said. “With that being said, though, homeownership in North Omaha is low. Why is that?”
Committee Chair Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha later clarified that the Omaha Municipal Land Bank is technically a political subdivision.
A few speakers expressed support for the study, including Cheryl Weston, who said she’s a longtime resident of northeast Omaha. She brought attention to an apparent lack of diversity within nonprofits, especially in leadership roles.
“It’s to the point now that every time you turn around, another nonprofit organization gets started,” she said.
But Carolyn Williamson, also a longtime Omaha resident, objected to some of what she heard at the hearing. She extended an invitation to visit Girls Inc., the nonprofit where she works.
“Let’s talk, do your homework, and maybe we can work together to make some things happen,” she said.
McKinney said the intent of the study is not to broadly attack nonprofits but to look at how money is being invested — to highlight an imbalance and rethink.
“We have to make sure that all the money isn’t going to nonprofit entities; we have to make sure that we’re doing something as a state to put money into small businesses within the community to help them grow and be sustainable,” he said.