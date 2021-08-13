Is there such a thing as too many nonprofits? Nebraska state senator wants to look into it

LINCOLN — State Sen. Terrell McKinney has a question for nonprofits: What is your plan to alleviate the need for your organization?

“We’ve had feel-good programs for forever, but communities like North Omaha are still the most impoverished,” he said.

Members of the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee on Friday heard testimony on a study McKinney has proposed looking into the effects of an oversaturation of nonprofits and philanthropy in densely populated, high-poverty areas.

McKinney previously told The World-Herald that his experience growing up and working in North Omaha prompted the study. He saw a lack of investment by businesses, he said, while millions went to nonprofits year after year. He now represents the 11th District, which covers most of North Omaha.

After the hearing, McKinney shared data showing that 34% of people in his district lived in poverty in 1991. In years since, it stayed within a range of about 32% to 41% and was at 33.5% as of 2019.