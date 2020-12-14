'It is a time of hope,' Ricketts says as COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts sounded an optimistic note Monday as the first shipments of a coronavirus vaccine to Nebraska coincided with the Advent season for Christians.
“It is a time of hope, especially with the vaccines coming out this week,” he said at a press briefing attended by Bishop James Conley of the Lincoln Catholic diocese.
Ricketts and the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, said Nebraska expects to get its full first-week allotment of 15,600 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech in the next day or two.
Those doses will be distributed to eight hospitals equipped with the ultra-cold storage capacity required by that vaccine.
But the governor said it will take time to get Nebraskans vaccinated. For the time being, he urged people to continue with social distancing, mask wearing and other steps to slow the spread of the virus.
He also urged Nebraskans to pay attention to their mental health, noting studies that have shown an increase in mental health and substance abuse problems brought on by the stress and isolation of the pandemic.
Sheri Dawson, the behavioral health director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said it is critical for people to recognize and be willing to talk about problems brought on by loneliness.
She urged people to take care of themselves by getting adequate sleep, nutrition and exercise and by keeping connected with others. In particular, she advised people to find ways to help others as a way to improve their own well-being.
“Please, please, please, reach out to people,” she said. “You can provide an opportunity for someone to receive a message of hope.”
Anthone said it remains uncertain how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be shipped to Nebraska next week. Initially, the state was told it would receive 19,000 doses in the second week after approval. On Monday, he said the state will get some doses, but it may not be as many as expected.
A second vaccine, produced by Moderna, is expected to be approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration later this week, bringing a second vaccine on board.
Nebraska, according to Anthone, is still expecting to receive a combined total of 104,000 doses of the vaccines before the end of the year. The Moderna vaccine will be directed to places without the ultra-cold storage capacity.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to slowly fall in Nebraska and stood at 692 as of Monday morning. The state had neared the 1,000 mark in hospitalizations a month ago.
In another announcement, Ricketts said he will not renew an executive order that has given older Nebraskans a one-year extension on their driver’s licenses.
The order applied to people age 72 and older whose licenses were set to expire March 1 through Dec. 31 this year. Under state law, people age 72 and older must renew their licenses in person. Younger drivers have the option to renew their licenses online in most cases.
Instead of a new executive order, Rhonda Lahm, director of the Department of Motor Vehicles, said the department will work with older drivers to minimize their potential exposure to the virus.
She said people should call 402-471-3861 to make an appointment, rather than standing in line. In local offices, steps to reduce risk have included wearing masks, extending the hours, limiting the number of people in their waiting area and increasing sanitizing efforts.
