'It is a time of hope,' Ricketts says as COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Nebraska

She urged people to take care of themselves by getting adequate sleep, nutrition and exercise and by keeping connected with others. In particular, she advised people to find ways to help others as a way to improve their own well-being.

“Please, please, please, reach out to people,” she said. “You can provide an opportunity for someone to receive a message of hope.”

Anthone said it remains uncertain how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be shipped to Nebraska next week. Initially, the state was told it would receive 19,000 doses in the second week after approval. On Monday, he said the state will get some doses, but it may not be as many as expected.

A second vaccine, produced by Moderna, is expected to be approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration later this week, bringing a second vaccine on board.

Nebraska, according to Anthone, is still expecting to receive a combined total of 104,000 doses of the vaccines before the end of the year. The Moderna vaccine will be directed to places without the ultra-cold storage capacity.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to slowly fall in Nebraska and stood at 692 as of Monday morning. The state had neared the 1,000 mark in hospitalizations a month ago.