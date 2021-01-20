‘It just starts an argument’ — Biden’s 20 voters in Grant County keep their politics private

It wasn’t always that way. The voter remembers her mother, a Democrat, and her father, a Republican, poring over sample ballots they’d received in the mail.

“I can still see them sitting at the kitchen table. They’d talk over every issue and every politician.”

Former State Sen. Al Davis, who represented Grant County and the rest of District 43 from 2013 to 2017, remembered growing up watching his father, a Democrat, talking politics with his Republican friends in Hyannis.

But they always remained friends, even after.

“They had a lot of good-natured banter, back and forth,” he said.

That doesn’t happen as much anymore. Both sides have moved so far apart, and some people take any criticism of Trump personally.

But not just in Grant County, Davis said. “It reflects a lot of rural America. Trump is an extremely polarizing person, and there are people who don’t want to hear anything negative about him.”

His address is Hyannis, in Grant County, but Davis lives and votes in Cherry County. In his precinct — Mother Lake — 44 of his neighbors voted for Trump, and just two people voted for Biden — Davis and his wife, he said.